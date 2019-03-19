English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Rises Over 73 Points, Nifty Above 11,400 Mark
The 30-share index was trading 73.35 points, or 0.19 per cent, higher to 38,168.42. The gauge had gained over 1,420 points in the previous six sessions.
Representative image of Sensex.
Loading...
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 73 points in early trade Tuesday, extending gains for the seventh session, driven by sustained foreign fund inflows.
Besides, covering-up of short positions ahead of March series expiry in the derivatives segment scheduled for Wednesday as markets will remain closed on Thursday, also supported the rising trend, brokers said.
The 30-share index was trading 73.35 points, or 0.19 per cent, higher to 38,168.42. The gauge had gained over 1,420 points in the previous six sessions.
Sectoral indices, led by oil and gas, healthcare, realty, PSU, consumer durables and IT gained up to 0.78 per cent.
The NSE Nifty also advanced by 14.40 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 11,476.60.
Major gainers were Sun Pharma, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, SBI, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, HDFC, Coal India, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and Asian Paints, rising up to 3.05 per cent.
Bucking the trend, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, L&T, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, M&M, Vedanta and Tata Steel were down up to 2.42 per cent.
Brokers said sustained foreign fund inflows, continued buying by retail investors and a mixed global cues ahead of the US Federal policy meet, influenced the market here.
Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,823 crore, while DIIs offloaded equities to the tune of Rs 1,269 crore Monday, provisional data showed.
Among other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was trading lower by 0.26 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.16 per cent and Shanghai Composite index was down 0.22 per cent in their early deals.
On Wall Street, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.25 per cent higher in Monday's session.
Besides, covering-up of short positions ahead of March series expiry in the derivatives segment scheduled for Wednesday as markets will remain closed on Thursday, also supported the rising trend, brokers said.
The 30-share index was trading 73.35 points, or 0.19 per cent, higher to 38,168.42. The gauge had gained over 1,420 points in the previous six sessions.
Sectoral indices, led by oil and gas, healthcare, realty, PSU, consumer durables and IT gained up to 0.78 per cent.
The NSE Nifty also advanced by 14.40 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 11,476.60.
Major gainers were Sun Pharma, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, SBI, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, HDFC, Coal India, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and Asian Paints, rising up to 3.05 per cent.
Bucking the trend, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, L&T, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, M&M, Vedanta and Tata Steel were down up to 2.42 per cent.
Brokers said sustained foreign fund inflows, continued buying by retail investors and a mixed global cues ahead of the US Federal policy meet, influenced the market here.
Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,823 crore, while DIIs offloaded equities to the tune of Rs 1,269 crore Monday, provisional data showed.
Among other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was trading lower by 0.26 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.16 per cent and Shanghai Composite index was down 0.22 per cent in their early deals.
On Wall Street, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.25 per cent higher in Monday's session.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,351.80
|0.13
|SBI
|303.95
|1.67
|Mindtree
|948.30
|-1.48
|Eicher Motors
|21,747.05
|-2.27
|Jubilant Food
|1,413.45
|1.88
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Torrent Power
|263.10
|0.86
|Eicher Motors
|21,750.00
|-2.34
|Sun Pharma
|471.00
|1.02
|Atul
|3,350.00
|0.98
|Thermax
|993.50
|-0.82
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|329.10
|3.46
|ONGC
|159.30
|3.01
|Hindalco
|203.00
|1.73
|SBI
|303.95
|1.67
|Bharti Airtel
|335.80
|1.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|159.20
|2.91
|SBI
|303.65
|1.74
|Bharti Airtel
|335.90
|1.59
|Power Grid Corp
|199.40
|1.35
|Sun Pharma
|471.00
|1.02
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|21,747.05
|-2.27
|Larsen
|1,349.05
|-2.16
|Hero Motocorp
|2,617.25
|-1.96
|Adani Ports
|364.00
|-1.36
|TCS
|2,005.15
|-0.87
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,616.10
|-2.07
|Larsen
|1,349.30
|-2.14
|Bajaj Auto
|2,980.00
|-0.81
|TCS
|2,006.10
|-0.75
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,865.75
|-0.65
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai and Kia Invest $300 Million in Ola, Focus on Smart Mobility Solutions
- Akshay Kumar Rubbishes Rumours of Contesting LS Polls on BJP Ticket, Says 'Politics Not on My Agenda'
- Xiaomi Redmi Go India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
- IPL 2019: Spinners Key as Kolkata Knight Riders Eye Title Run
- Brahmastra: Mouni Roy Reveals She Plays Villain in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results