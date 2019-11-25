Sensex Scales New Closing Peak, Soars 530 Points; Nifty Above 12,050
After touching its record intra-day high of 40,931.71, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 529.82 points, or 1.31 per cent, higher at 40,889.23.
Image for Representation.
Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex on Monday surged 530 points to hit a fresh closing high of 40,889.23, driven by gains mainly in telecom, metal and auto stocks amid renewed optimism over US-China trade truce.
After touching its record intra-day high of 40,931.71, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 529.82 points, or 1.31 per cent, higher at 40,889.23.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty settled just shy of its life-time closing high, up 159.35 points, or 1.34 per cent, at 12,073.75.
Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 7.20 per cent, followed by Tata Steel 4.99 per cent, IndusInd Bank 3.49 per cent, Axis Bank 3.26 per cent and HDFC 2.57 per cent.
On the other hand, ONGC fell 2.17 per cent and Yes Bank shed 1.70 per cent.
According to traders, domestic benchmarks followed global equities which were enthused by reports that a preliminary trade deal between the US and China may be signed by the end of this year.
Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading up to 1.50 per cent higher.
Stocks in Europe were also trading on a positive note.
On the currency front, the rupee was flat against the US dollar at 71.71.
Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.11 per cent to $ 62.44 per barrel.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|451.40
|7.31
|Indiabulls Hsg
|259.45
|9.31
|ICICI Bank
|497.80
|0.20
|Tata Steel
|419.50
|4.88
|Yes Bank
|63.75
|-1.62
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eris Life
|432.00
|4.28
|HDFC Bank
|1,271.45
|0.47
|Indiabulls Hsg
|259.70
|9.58
|Larsen
|1,380.00
|0.11
|Yes Bank
|63.70
|-1.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|250.15
|7.82
|Bharti Airtel
|451.40
|7.31
|Tata Steel
|419.50
|4.88
|Hindalco
|199.25
|4.73
|Grasim
|822.90
|3.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|451.30
|7.20
|Tata Steel
|419.55
|4.99
|IndusInd Bank
|1,497.20
|3.49
|Axis Bank
|754.80
|3.10
|Vedanta
|146.05
|2.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|343.80
|-3.99
|ONGC
|130.95
|-2.17
|Yes Bank
|63.75
|-1.62
|BPCL
|507.40
|-0.39
|GAIL
|122.10
|-0.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|130.90
|-2.17
|Yes Bank
|63.70
|-1.70
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Indian Food is Terrible': How a Single Tweet from US Professor Riled up Desi Internet
- Tata Sky Offers Free Amazon Fire TV Stick Worth Rs 3999: Here is How to Get One
- Aparajitha Ayodhya: Kangana Ranaut Debuts as Producer with Film on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Case
- Resideo Air Purifier Review: An Absolutely No Fuss Clean Air Solution For Your Home
- Sai Praneeth Gets Engaged, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Attend Ceremony