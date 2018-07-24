English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sensex Scales Record High, Nifty Holds Above 11,100 in Early Trade
The market rally was driven by strong activity on the metal, oil and gas, PSU, infrastructure, banking, FMCG and capital goods counters, rising up to 0.88 per cent.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: Extending Mopnday's rally, the benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 150 points to record a new high of 36,869.34 in early trade on Tuesday on strong Asian cues amid buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs).
The market rally was driven by strong activity on the metal, oil and gas, PSU, infrastructure, banking, FMCG and capital goods counters, rising up to 0.88 per cent.
The 30-share BSE index spurted by 150.74 points, or 0.41 per cent, to hit a new high of 36,869.34, surpassing its previous record of 36,749.69 clocked on Monday.
The gauge has gained 367.37 points in the past two sessions. The 50-share NSE Nifty also rose 41.15 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 11,125.90.
Major gainers include Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, HUL, M&M, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, L&T, ICICI Bank, Coal India, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Power Grid, Kotak Bank, SBI, Asian Paints, HDFC, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and ITC, rising up to 1.42 per cent.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 259.37 crore and DIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 124.82 crore on Monday, provisional data showed.
Traders said positive cues from other Asian markets and sustained foreign capital inflows, influenced sentiments.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.60 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index 1.59 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.50 per cent in early trade. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.06 per cent lower on Monday and Nasdaq closed up 0.28 per cent.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ACC
|1,474.75
|+163.95
|+12.51
|Bajaj Auto
|2,687.90
|+3.75
|+0.14
|UPL
|637.30
|+5.20
|+0.82
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,886.00
|+185.00
|+1.91
|Adani Enterpris
|174.00
|+2.80
|+1.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|919.70
|+12.00
|+1.32
|Havells India
|613.00
|+2.40
|+0.39
|ACC
|1,474.35
|+169.00
|+12.95
|IIFL Holdings
|660.50
|+31.35
|+4.98
|Bajaj Auto
|2,690.10
|+1.00
|+0.04
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Grasim
|975.90
|+54.50
|+5.91
|UltraTechCement
|4,226.85
|+217.20
|+5.42
|Hindalco
|203.80
|+7.65
|+3.90
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,239.00
|+41.85
|+3.50
|Vedanta
|217.85
|+6.25
|+2.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|217.40
|+5.85
|+2.77
|Tata Motors
|263.60
|+5.35
|+2.07
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,880.75
|+183.60
|+1.89
|Adani Ports
|390.25
|+6.20
|+1.61
|Asian Paints
|1,459.00
|+25.30
|+1.76
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,727.25
|-28.55
|-1.04
|Cipla
|627.35
|-6.75
|-1.06
|Wipro
|273.45
|-3.00
|-1.09
|HCL Tech
|996.50
|-8.35
|-0.83
|Reliance
|1,115.35
|-4.95
|-0.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|273.70
|-2.35
|-0.85
|Reliance
|1,115.50
|-4.65
|-0.42
|Yes Bank
|385.85
|-1.70
|-0.44
|TCS
|1,998.55
|-6.50
|-0.32
|Power Grid Corp
|176.75
|-0.20
|-0.11
