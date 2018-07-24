GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Scales Record High, Nifty Holds Above 11,100 in Early Trade

The market rally was driven by strong activity on the metal, oil and gas, PSU, infrastructure, banking, FMCG and capital goods counters, rising up to 0.88 per cent.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2018, 10:26 AM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: Extending Mopnday's rally, the benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 150 points to record a new high of 36,869.34 in early trade on Tuesday on strong Asian cues amid buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs).



The 30-share BSE index spurted by 150.74 points, or 0.41 per cent, to hit a new high of 36,869.34, surpassing its previous record of 36,749.69 clocked on Monday.

The gauge has gained 367.37 points in the past two sessions. The 50-share NSE Nifty also rose 41.15 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 11,125.90.

Major gainers include Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, HUL, M&M, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, L&T, ICICI Bank, Coal India, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Power Grid, Kotak Bank, SBI, Asian Paints, HDFC, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and ITC, rising up to 1.42 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 259.37 crore and DIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 124.82 crore on Monday, provisional data showed.

Traders said positive cues from other Asian markets and sustained foreign capital inflows, influenced sentiments.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.60 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index 1.59 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.50 per cent in early trade. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.06 per cent lower on Monday and Nasdaq closed up 0.28 per cent.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
S&P BSE Sensex

36,875.58 +156.98 ( +0.43%)

Nifty 50

11,137.80 +53.05 ( +0.48%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ACC 1,474.75 +163.95 +12.51
Bajaj Auto 2,687.90 +3.75 +0.14
UPL 637.30 +5.20 +0.82
Maruti Suzuki 9,886.00 +185.00 +1.91
Adani Enterpris 174.00 +2.80 +1.64
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 919.70 +12.00 +1.32
Havells India 613.00 +2.40 +0.39
ACC 1,474.35 +169.00 +12.95
IIFL Holdings 660.50 +31.35 +4.98
Bajaj Auto 2,690.10 +1.00 +0.04
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Grasim 975.90 +54.50 +5.91
UltraTechCement 4,226.85 +217.20 +5.42
Hindalco 203.80 +7.65 +3.90
Indiabulls Hsg 1,239.00 +41.85 +3.50
Vedanta 217.85 +6.25 +2.95
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 217.40 +5.85 +2.77
Tata Motors 263.60 +5.35 +2.07
Maruti Suzuki 9,880.75 +183.60 +1.89
Adani Ports 390.25 +6.20 +1.61
Asian Paints 1,459.00 +25.30 +1.76
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 2,727.25 -28.55 -1.04
Cipla 627.35 -6.75 -1.06
Wipro 273.45 -3.00 -1.09
HCL Tech 996.50 -8.35 -0.83
Reliance 1,115.35 -4.95 -0.44
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 273.70 -2.35 -0.85
Reliance 1,115.50 -4.65 -0.42
Yes Bank 385.85 -1.70 -0.44
TCS 1,998.55 -6.50 -0.32
Power Grid Corp 176.75 -0.20 -0.11
See all Top Losers »

