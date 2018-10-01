English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Sees Mixed Trends in Early Trade Amid Mixed Global Trends
After slipping over 60 points, the index gained around 46 points to trade at 36,273.54 points.
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex recovered after falling marginally in early trade on Monday amid mixed global trends.
After slipping over 60 points, the index gained around 46 points to trade at 36,273.54 points.
The broader Nifty index was trading almost flat at 10,920.80.
The Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting, macro economic data announcements and trends in crude oil prices are expected to be the key factors for market movements this week.
Last month, the Sensex lost 2,417.93 points -- its worst monthly show since February 2016.
After slipping over 60 points, the index gained around 46 points to trade at 36,273.54 points.
The broader Nifty index was trading almost flat at 10,920.80.
The Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting, macro economic data announcements and trends in crude oil prices are expected to be the key factors for market movements this week.
Last month, the Sensex lost 2,417.93 points -- its worst monthly show since February 2016.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Deaf Day: Knowing Some Basic Sign Language
-
Thursday 27 October , 2016
Meet Gaurav Ahluwalia | Speech and Hearing Impaired Badminton Champion
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
World Deaf Day: Knowing Some Basic Sign Language
Thursday 27 October , 2016 Meet Gaurav Ahluwalia | Speech and Hearing Impaired Badminton Champion
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|200.85
|9.37
|Indiabulls Hsg
|906.10
|5.75
|Axis Bank
|593.45
|-3.23
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,122.00
|-1.72
|Dewan Housing
|318.50
|15.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|744.45
|2.28
|Indiabulls Hsg
|905.70
|6.09
|Yes Bank
|201.20
|9.68
|Dewan Housing
|317.90
|15.43
|Infibeam Avenue
|67.15
|14.20
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|200.85
|9.37
|Hindalco
|242.90
|5.77
|Indiabulls Hsg
|906.10
|5.75
|TCS
|2,255.55
|3.29
|SBI
|273.85
|3.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|201.20
|9.68
|TCS
|2,255.80
|3.26
|SBI
|273.05
|3.04
|ICICI Bank
|314.15
|3.00
|HDFC
|1,803.40
|2.73
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|326.75
|-3.49
|HPCL
|243.15
|-3.30
|Axis Bank
|593.45
|-3.23
|UltraTechCement
|3,940.20
|-2.95
|IndusInd Bank
|1,642.65
|-2.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|325.85
|-3.67
|Axis Bank
|593.95
|-3.00
|IndusInd Bank
|1,643.50
|-2.58
|Reliance
|1,231.55
|-2.12
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,124.45
|-1.67
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar Pay Their Last Respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor
- WATCH: This Video of 'Chinese Garba' Has Left Everyone Impressed Including Anand Mahindra
- OnePlus 6T to Have an In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor: Everything We Know so Far
- Apple iPhone XS Max Charging Issues: The Curious Case of iOS 12 And How an Update May Fix it
- Woman Shared Videos of a Stranger Following Her in Building. It Will Freak You Out.
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...