Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Sheds 248 Points; Banking Stocks Drag

According to traders, market turned choppy tracking weak cues from global markets and fresh selling of equities by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

PTI

Updated:May 29, 2019, 4:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Sheds 248 Points; Banking Stocks Drag
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Snapping its three-day rising streak, the BSE Sensex dropped 248 points on Wednesday led by losses in banking, metal and auto stocks amid weak cues from global markets.

After slumping over 300 points, the 30-share index ended 247.68 points, or 0.62 per cent, lower at 39,502.05. The gauge hit an intra-day low of 39,420.50 and a high of 39,767.93.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty shed 67.65 points, or 0.57 per cent, to finish at 11,861.10. During the day, the bourse hit a low of 11,836.80 and a high of 11,931.90.

SBI was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, tumbling 3.29 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and Maruti, which shed up to 2.76 per cent.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, TCS, HCL Tech and HUL were the top gainers, rising up to 2.41 per cent.

According to traders, market turned choppy tracking weak cues from global markets and fresh selling of equities by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

FIIs net sold shares worth Rs 501.11 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased equities to the tune of Rs 269.22 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Global markets plunged Wednesday after the European Central Bank said a growth slump that could be caused by rising trade tensions is the biggest risk to financial stability in the eurozone.

Bourses elsewhere in Asia ended in the red, and those in Europe were also trading significantly lower in their early deals.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 18 paise to 69.87 against the US dollar.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, dropped 2.16 per cent to 67.19 per barrel.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,502.05 -247.68 ( -0.62%)

NIFTY 50

11,861.10 -67.65 ( -0.57%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 423.80 2.68
SBI 348.65 -3.17
ICICI Bank 423.30 -2.53
Reliance 1,313.05 -0.81
Infosys 727.80 -0.04
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 422.85 2.41
PC Jeweller 83.80 -12.53
SpiceJet 140.05 -5.88
Reliance 1,313.25 -0.96
Yes Bank 151.70 -0.59
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 423.80 2.68
Bharti Infratel 275.70 2.49
TCS 2,107.55 1.63
GAIL 353.75 1.43
HCL Tech 1,085.00 1.28
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 422.85 2.41
TCS 2,112.00 1.78
HCL Tech 1,085.00 1.17
Power Grid Corp 190.30 0.48
HUL 1,778.35 0.27
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 280.55 -4.23
SBI 348.65 -3.17
Tata Steel 493.30 -2.71
ICICI Bank 423.30 -2.53
Zee Entertain 372.55 -2.42
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 348.55 -3.29
Tata Steel 493.30 -2.76
ICICI Bank 422.90 -2.67
Tata Motors 176.30 -2.46
Maruti Suzuki 6,887.05 -2.33
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram