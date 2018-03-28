GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sensex Skids 206 Points; Ends FY18 With 11.30 Per Cent Gains

Besides weak global cues, squaring-up of bets by participants due to end of March month expiry in the derivatives segment halted its two-session winning run, brokers said.

PTI

Updated:March 28, 2018, 4:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Skids 206 Points; Ends FY18 With 11.30 Per Cent Gains
A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex slipped 206 points on Wednesday to end at 32,969 on the last trading session of 2017-18, finishing the fiscal with a gain of 11.30 per cent.

Besides weak global cues, squaring-up of bets by participants due to end of March month expiry in the derivatives segment halted its two-session winning run, brokers said.

The broader 50-share index Nifty also ended 70 points lower at 10,113.70.

The flagship Sensex has gained 3,348.18 points, or 11.30 per cent, during fiscal 2017-18. The index had gained 16.88 per cent in the previous fiscal.

The broader Nifty closed the fiscal with gains of 939.95 points, or 10.25 per cent. During the previous fiscal, it scored gains of 1,435.55 points, or 18.55 per cent.

For the day, the BSE Sensex snapped its two-session

winning streak to end lower by 205.71 points, or 0.62 per cent

at 32,968.68. It hovered between 33,104.11 and 32,917.66 during the session.

The gauge had rallied 577.85 points in the past two

sessions.

The NSE Nifty too ended the day 70.45 points, or 0.69 per cent lower at 10,113.70 after shuttling between 10,158.35 and 10,096.90.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex rose 372.14 points, or 1.14 per cent, while the Nifty gained 115.65 points, or 1.16 per cent.

Stock exchanges will be closed on Thursday and Friday on account of 'Mahavir Jayanti' and 'Good Friday', respectively.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,968.68 -205.71 ( -0.62%)

Nifty 50

10,113.70 -70.45 ( -0.69%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Fortis Health 123.35 -18.90 -13.29
Titan Company 942.30 -0.10 -0.01
Tata Steel 571.05 -18.95 -3.21
Maruti Suzuki 8,861.10 +8.80 +0.10
TCS 2,849.15 +1.45 +0.05
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Gujarat Gas 831.30 -4.95 -0.59
Bank of Baroda 142.20 -1.55 -1.08
Aarti Ind 1,144.20 +0.70 +0.06
Fortis Health 123.40 -19.05 -13.37
M&M Financial 458.00 +0.50 +0.11
See all Most Active »

Video Wall

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Recommended For You