1-min read

Sensex Slips 100 Points, Nifty Closes Below 11,450 Ahead of F&O Expiry

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 100.53 points, or 0.26 per cent lower at 38,132.88, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 38.20 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 11,445.05.

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2019, 5:18 PM IST
Representational Image.
Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex erased early gains and ended over 100 points lower Wednesday as investor sentiment remained subdued ahead of expiry of derivative contracts.

A weak rupee and lingering worries of a global slowdown also weighed on the markets, brokers said. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 100.53 points, or 0.26 per cent lower at 38,132.88, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 38.20 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 11,445.05.

During the day, the benchmark indices witnessed sharp volatility after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he will be addressing the nation, amid various speculations about the message.

However, the markets rose during Modi's announcement that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite.

"Market gave up opening gains ahead of F&O expiry (on Thursday) and on worries over global economic growth as US 10-year yield slid further. However, bank index remains on positive trajectory in expectation of ease in liquidity crunch and pick up in credit growth by FY20.

"India is likely to continue its outperformance among emerging markets due to FII inflow, expectation of revival in earnings growth and political stability," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

NTPC was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, tumbling 2.25 per cent, followed by Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, HDFC, Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp and M&M that shed up to 1.85 per cent.

Yes Bank was the top gainer, spurting 5.62 per cent.

Other winners were IndusInd Bank, SBI, Bajaj Auto, HCL Tech, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Infosys and Vedanta, rising up to 5.27 per cent.

Sectorally, BSE Utilities shed 1.08 per cent, energy 1.01 per cent, power 0.95 per cent and auto 0.77 per cent, among others.

Bankex gained 0.70 per cent, followed by consumer durables, finance and basic materials. Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 999.02 crore Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded equities to the tune of Rs 196.70 crore, provisional data showed.

Globally, equity markets were mixed amid expectations of action by central banks to counter slowdown fears. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.23 per cent, Singapore's Straits Times 0.06 per cent, Taiwan index 0.16 per cent and Korea's KOSPI fell 0.15 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.56 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.85 per cent.

Among European markets, Paris CAC 40 fell 0.42 per cent and Frankfurt's DAX shed 0.33 per cent in morning deals. London's FTSE too dropped 0.47 per cent.
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,132.88 -100.53 ( -0.26%)

NIFTY 50

11,445.05 -38.20 ( -0.33%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 268.45 5.81
Reliance 1,349.25 -1.32
SBI 308.80 1.75
IndusInd Bank 1,804.25 5.23
HDFC Bank 2,299.45 -0.51
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
United Brewerie 1,355.50 0.56
Yes Bank 267.95 5.62
Reliance 1,350.10 -1.25
SBI 308.05 1.57
Jet Airways 277.15 2.27
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 268.45 5.81
IndusInd Bank 1,804.25 5.23
Indiabulls Hsg 750.40 2.84
JSW Steel 287.50 2.19
SBI 308.80 1.75
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 267.95 5.62
IndusInd Bank 1,805.85 5.27
SBI 308.05 1.57
Bajaj Auto 2,986.15 1.18
Vedanta 175.55 1.12
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 269.20 -2.83
NTPC 137.00 -2.70
Eicher Motors 20,974.15 -1.91
Tata Motors 169.85 -1.88
Bharti Airtel 322.50 -1.62
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 136.95 -2.25
Tata Motors 169.90 -1.85
Bharti Airtel 323.30 -1.49
HDFC 1,920.45 -1.30
Reliance 1,350.10 -1.25
See all Top Losers »

