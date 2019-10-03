Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Slips 198 Points on Financial Sector Woes and Global Trade Tussle

Globally, markets came under immense pressure after the US decision to impose new tariffs on European goods.

PTI

Updated:October 3, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BSE
File photo of BSE.

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex furthered losses to the fourth session in a row on Thursday, dropping about 199 points as financial sector trouble and renewed trade war concerns weighed on sentiments.

After opening on a negative note, the 30-share BSE Sensex swung between a high of 38,310.93 and a low of 37,957.56, before settling at 38,106.87, showing a decline of 198.54 points or 0.52 per cent.

Likewise, the 50-share NSE Nifty closed down by 46.80 points or 0.41 per cent at 11,313.10. The Sensex was pulled down mainly by losses in metal and banking stocks.

Globally, markets came under an immense pressure after the US decision to impose new tariffs on European goods, triggering worries for the global economy.

Besides, a series of negative headlines in the Indian banking and financial sector have been playing in the minds of investors, pulling the benchmark indices down for the past couple of sessions.

On the Sensex chart, Vedanta was the biggest loser with 4.66 per cent decline. Other major laggards were were Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, HUL and Bharti Airtel, losing up to 3.36 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank surged about 33 per cent on Thursday after five consecutive days of fall after the bank said its financials are strong, with the liquidity position well in excess of regulatory requirements.

Others top gainers were Tata Motors, ITC, HCL Tech PowerGrid, and M&M, gaining up to 6.16 per cent. Asian markets were down amid concerns over the US opening a new front in its trade war.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,106.87 -198.54 ( -0.52%)

NIFTY 50

11,314.00 -45.90 ( -0.40%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.50 32.81
IndusInd Bank 1,255.50 -3.28
SBI 254.15 -0.70
BPCL 531.60 7.63
Axis Bank 668.40 -1.58
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.55 32.97
HDFC 1,974.90 -1.06
Bharti Infratel 248.15 -0.48
SBI 255.00 -0.39
Embassy Office 409.50 3.33
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.50 32.81
Zee Entertain 251.55 7.89
BPCL 531.60 7.63
Tata Motors 122.40 6.16
Eicher Motors 18,284.65 2.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.55 32.97
Tata Motors 122.45 6.16
ITC 261.60 2.23
HCL Tech 1,077.50 1.67
Power Grid Corp 199.05 1.22
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 144.40 -4.56
Coal India 186.75 -3.79
Hindalco 182.60 -3.77
Tata Steel 339.60 -3.40
IndusInd Bank 1,255.50 -3.28
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 144.35 -4.66
Coal India 186.65 -3.84
Tata Steel 339.60 -3.36
IndusInd Bank 1,256.60 -2.94
HDFC Bank 1,223.05 -2.04
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram