GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Slips 82 Points on Weak Global Cues After Trump Pulls Out of Iran Nuke Deal

Crude oil prices zoomed past USD 76 per barrel mark amid foreign capital outflows and depreciating rupee. Asian shares ticked down as renewed US sanctions on Tehran were seen as disruptive for oil supplies.

PTI

Updated:May 9, 2018, 11:00 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Slips 82 Points on Weak Global Cues After Trump Pulls Out of Iran Nuke Deal
Representative image (Reuters)
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell over 82 points in early trade today on weak global cues after President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the landmark Iran nuclear deal, fanning fears of an escalation in geopolitical tensions.

Crude oil prices zoomed past USD 76 per barrel mark amid foreign capital outflows and depreciating rupee.
Asian shares ticked down as renewed US sanctions on Tehran were seen as disruptive for oil supplies.

The 30-share Sensex fell by 82.12 points or 0.23 percent to 35,134.20. Sectoral indices led by oil and gas, PSU, banking, realty, auto, capital goods and power declined by up to 0.83 percent.

The Sensex had gained 300.94 points in the previous two sessions.

The 50-share NSE Nifty also slipped below the 10,700-mark by shedding 27.95 points, or 0.26 percent, to 10,689.85.

The laggards were ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel and Adani Ports, falling up to 1.46 percent.
However, IT stocks spurted after the rupee depreciated against the dollar. TCS rose 0.86 percent, Infosys 0.59 percent and Wipro 0.06 percent.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 97.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares to the tune of Rs 923.25 crore in yesterday's trade, provisional data showed.


Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.04 percent, while Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.16 percent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.43 percent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, edged up 0.01 percent in yesterday's trade.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,319.35 +103.03 ( +0.29%)

Nifty 50

10,741.70 +23.90 ( +0.22%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 208.80 +6.50 +3.21
Tata Motors 341.95 +9.80 +2.95
Jubilant Food 2,555.10 -5.25 -0.21
ICICI Bank 306.80 -2.50 -0.81
Arvind 438.40 +18.35 +4.37
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 208.60 +5.80 +2.86
HEG 3,174.25 +237.05 +8.07
Graphite India 775.75 +42.80 +5.84
Cholamandalam 1,602.20 -58.55 -3.53
Firstsource Sol 72.25 +7.85 +12.19
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 341.95 +9.80 +2.95
Titan Company 985.70 +17.60 +1.82
TCS 3,489.30 +48.10 +1.40
UPL 731.30 +9.80 +1.36
Yes Bank 347.85 +4.55 +1.33
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 341.35 +9.25 +2.79
Asian Paints 1,224.10 +18.50 +1.53
TCS 3,489.05 +48.00 +1.39
Axis Bank 548.60 +7.35 +1.36
Yes Bank 347.85 +4.50 +1.31
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
UltraTechCement 3,966.25 -97.85 -2.41
BPCL 385.45 -7.15 -1.82
Lupin 762.15 -12.70 -1.64
Sun Pharma 506.15 -5.30 -1.04
Bajaj Finance 1,849.10 -19.30 -1.03
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 506.30 -5.20 -1.02
Maruti Suzuki 8,713.60 -61.55 -0.70
ICICI Bank 307.10 -2.15 -0.70
Wipro 270.50 -1.80 -0.66
M&M 860.05 -5.55 -0.64
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You