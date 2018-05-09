English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Slips 82 Points on Weak Global Cues After Trump Pulls Out of Iran Nuke Deal
Crude oil prices zoomed past USD 76 per barrel mark amid foreign capital outflows and depreciating rupee. Asian shares ticked down as renewed US sanctions on Tehran were seen as disruptive for oil supplies.
Representative image (Reuters)
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell over 82 points in early trade today on weak global cues after President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the landmark Iran nuclear deal, fanning fears of an escalation in geopolitical tensions.
Crude oil prices zoomed past USD 76 per barrel mark amid foreign capital outflows and depreciating rupee.
Asian shares ticked down as renewed US sanctions on Tehran were seen as disruptive for oil supplies.
The 30-share Sensex fell by 82.12 points or 0.23 percent to 35,134.20. Sectoral indices led by oil and gas, PSU, banking, realty, auto, capital goods and power declined by up to 0.83 percent.
The Sensex had gained 300.94 points in the previous two sessions.
The 50-share NSE Nifty also slipped below the 10,700-mark by shedding 27.95 points, or 0.26 percent, to 10,689.85.
The laggards were ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel and Adani Ports, falling up to 1.46 percent.
However, IT stocks spurted after the rupee depreciated against the dollar. TCS rose 0.86 percent, Infosys 0.59 percent and Wipro 0.06 percent.
Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 97.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares to the tune of Rs 923.25 crore in yesterday's trade, provisional data showed.
Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.04 percent, while Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.16 percent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.43 percent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, edged up 0.01 percent in yesterday's trade.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|208.80
|+6.50
|+3.21
|Tata Motors
|341.95
|+9.80
|+2.95
|Jubilant Food
|2,555.10
|-5.25
|-0.21
|ICICI Bank
|306.80
|-2.50
|-0.81
|Arvind
|438.40
|+18.35
|+4.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|208.60
|+5.80
|+2.86
|HEG
|3,174.25
|+237.05
|+8.07
|Graphite India
|775.75
|+42.80
|+5.84
|Cholamandalam
|1,602.20
|-58.55
|-3.53
|Firstsource Sol
|72.25
|+7.85
|+12.19
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|341.95
|+9.80
|+2.95
|Titan Company
|985.70
|+17.60
|+1.82
|TCS
|3,489.30
|+48.10
|+1.40
|UPL
|731.30
|+9.80
|+1.36
|Yes Bank
|347.85
|+4.55
|+1.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|341.35
|+9.25
|+2.79
|Asian Paints
|1,224.10
|+18.50
|+1.53
|TCS
|3,489.05
|+48.00
|+1.39
|Axis Bank
|548.60
|+7.35
|+1.36
|Yes Bank
|347.85
|+4.50
|+1.31
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UltraTechCement
|3,966.25
|-97.85
|-2.41
|BPCL
|385.45
|-7.15
|-1.82
|Lupin
|762.15
|-12.70
|-1.64
|Sun Pharma
|506.15
|-5.30
|-1.04
|Bajaj Finance
|1,849.10
|-19.30
|-1.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|506.30
|-5.20
|-1.02
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,713.60
|-61.55
|-0.70
|ICICI Bank
|307.10
|-2.15
|-0.70
|Wipro
|270.50
|-1.80
|-0.66
|M&M
|860.05
|-5.55
|-0.64
