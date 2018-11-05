English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Slips Below 35,000 in Early Trade, Drops 100 Points
The 30-share index fell 100.54 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 34,911.11.
File photo: People walk past a bronze replica of a bull at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex slipped below the 35,000-mark by dropping over 100 points to 34,911.11 in early trade Monday after banking, metal and auto stocks declined following weak global cues and profit-booking.
The 30-share index fell 100.54 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 34,911.11. The gauge had rallied nearly 580 points Friday.
The NSE Nifty, too, was trading 39.80 points, or 0.38 per cent, lower at 10,513.20.
Sectoral indices, led by power, metal, banking and auto stocks, were trading in the negative terrain, falling by up to 1.44 per cent.
Brokers said sentiments were weak largely in tandem with a negative trend in other Asian markets, tracking losses at the Wall Street, and profit-booking by investors after Friday's rally.
NTPC fell the most by 3.01 per cent among Sensex scrips, followed by IndusInd Bank shedding 2.17 per cent.
Other laggards were PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Vedanta, M&M, Asian Paint, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto, RIL, Tata Steel, HUL and HDFC, falling up to 1.95 per cent.
On the other hand, Axis Bank, ONGC, Sun Pharma, SBI and Yes Bank were trading positive, rising up to 1.98 per cent.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 196.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares to the tune of Rs 852.99 crore.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down by 1.16 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 2.52 per cent. Korea fell 1.50 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index shed 2 per cent and Taiwan lost 0.89 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial had ended 0.43 per cent lower Friday.
The 30-share index fell 100.54 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 34,911.11. The gauge had rallied nearly 580 points Friday.
The NSE Nifty, too, was trading 39.80 points, or 0.38 per cent, lower at 10,513.20.
Sectoral indices, led by power, metal, banking and auto stocks, were trading in the negative terrain, falling by up to 1.44 per cent.
Brokers said sentiments were weak largely in tandem with a negative trend in other Asian markets, tracking losses at the Wall Street, and profit-booking by investors after Friday's rally.
NTPC fell the most by 3.01 per cent among Sensex scrips, followed by IndusInd Bank shedding 2.17 per cent.
Other laggards were PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Vedanta, M&M, Asian Paint, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto, RIL, Tata Steel, HUL and HDFC, falling up to 1.95 per cent.
On the other hand, Axis Bank, ONGC, Sun Pharma, SBI and Yes Bank were trading positive, rising up to 1.98 per cent.
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 196.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares to the tune of Rs 852.99 crore.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down by 1.16 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 2.52 per cent. Korea fell 1.50 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index shed 2 per cent and Taiwan lost 0.89 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial had ended 0.43 per cent lower Friday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Friday 02 November , 2018 Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|624.40
|2.25
|SBI
|294.95
|3.36
|PC Jeweller
|94.55
|7.20
|Reliance
|1,090.30
|1.43
|ICICI Bank
|349.65
|-1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,088.55
|1.33
|PC Jeweller
|94.50
|6.90
|Axis Bank
|624.30
|2.35
|Dewan Housing
|219.90
|-4.60
|Indiabulls Hsg
|834.30
|-4.24
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|294.95
|3.36
|Axis Bank
|624.40
|2.25
|UPL
|724.30
|1.81
|Wipro
|324.10
|1.79
|HCL Tech
|1,020.75
|1.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|295.30
|3.45
|Axis Bank
|624.30
|2.35
|Wipro
|323.95
|1.52
|Reliance
|1,088.55
|1.33
|Coal India
|263.60
|0.86
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|563.05
|-7.26
|IOC
|140.30
|-5.36
|Indiabulls Hsg
|834.10
|-4.23
|IndusInd Bank
|1,486.45
|-3.59
|BPCL
|291.80
|-3.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,491.70
|-3.29
|NTPC
|153.60
|-2.72
|Power Grid Corp
|185.85
|-2.18
|ONGC
|154.85
|-1.59
|HDFC
|1,795.65
|-1.46
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Infinity War Concept Art Reveals New Astral Powers of the Soul Stone
- The Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj on Netflix is the Late Night Show We Need
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Get Married in Italy: Here’s Everything About the Venue
- Beat The Pollution: Best Affordable Air Purifiers to Buy For Your Home
- WhatsApp Reply Private Feature Now Available For Android Beta
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...