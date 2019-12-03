Sensex Slips Over 126 Points, Dragged by Losses in Metal Stocks Amid Weak Global Cues
The 30-share BSE gauge settled at 40,675.45, down 0.31 per cent or 126.72 points. The index swung between a high of 40,885.03 and a low of 40,554.04 during the day.
Representational Image.
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex on Tuesday fell over 126 points, dragged mainly by losses in metal stocks, tracking weak global sentiments in the wake of slapping of tariffs by the US on imports from Brazil and Argentina.
The broader NSE Nifty settled at 11,994.20, showing a dip of 0.45 per cent or 54 points.
In view of fresh tussle in the global trade, metal stocks came under pressure. Besides, banking stocks saw selling pressure as investors took a cautious stance ahead of the RBI monetary policy meet.
On the Sensex chart, Yes Bank was the worst hit with 7.81 per cent decline. It was followed by Tata Steel, Vedanta, M&M, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors -- shedding as much as 5.07 per cent.
On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, TCS, Kotak Bank, Infosys and HDFC were among the major gainers.
-
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|59.50
|-7.10
|Indiabulls Hsg
|290.85
|-4.37
|Bharti Airtel
|459.10
|0.11
|TCS
|2,051.00
|1.48
|Reliance
|1,578.90
|-0.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|CG Consumer
|246.20
|-2.19
|TCS
|2,050.40
|1.46
|Yes Bank
|59.50
|-7.10
|Indiabulls Hsg
|290.95
|-4.32
|Reliance
|1,578.85
|-0.47
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|3,259.75
|3.18
|Bajaj Finserv
|9,089.75
|1.58
|TCS
|2,051.00
|1.48
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,646.75
|0.84
|Infosys
|698.35
|0.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|3,261.35
|3.20
|TCS
|2,050.40
|1.46
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,646.45
|0.82
|Infosys
|698.35
|0.79
|HDFC
|2,320.40
|0.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|59.50
|-7.10
|Bharti Infratel
|248.45
|-6.42
|Tata Steel
|399.65
|-5.04
|Zee Entertain
|279.90
|-4.41
|Adani Ports
|361.95
|-4.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|59.50
|-7.10
|Tata Steel
|399.45
|-5.07
|TML-D
|66.75
|-4.51
|Vedanta
|139.70
|-3.42
|M&M
|522.85
|-2.13
