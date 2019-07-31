Sensex Slips Over 150 Points Amid Trade War Fears
The 30-share index was trading 155.94 points or 0.42 per cent lower at 37,241.30; and the broader Nifty also fell 43.25 points or 0.39 per cent to 11,042.15.
Image for representation only.
Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex declined over 150 points in early trade on Wednesday as investors looked cautious amid dampened hopes for a breakthrough in the US-China trade talks.
Most investors preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's meeting, traders said.
The 30-share index was trading 155.94 points or 0.42 per cent lower at 37,241.30; and the broader Nifty also fell 43.25 points or 0.39 per cent to 11,042.15.
In the previous session, Sensex cracked 289.13 points or 0.77 per cent to end at 37,397.24. The broader NSE Nifty sank 103.80 points or 0.93 per cent to 11,085.40.
The simmering trade tensions between the US and China and unabated foreign fund outflows mainly weighed on the market sentiments, traders said.
Investors also turned pessimistic about the ongoing high-level talks between the US and China aimed at resolving their trade disputes after US President Donald Trump accused China of going back on commitments.
The US Fed in its meeting on Wednesday is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time in a decade.
In the domestic markets, foreign investors sold equities worth Rs 644.59 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, as per provisional data with stock exchanges.
Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading lower in their respective early sessions.
US stocks ended on a negative note on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 5 paise to 68.90 against the US dollar in morning trade.
The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.68 per cent to 65.16 per barrel.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|674.25
|-4.71
|Yes Bank
|89.40
|3.89
|Reliance
|1,173.70
|-0.61
|Indiabulls Hsg
|519.70
|-0.80
|IndusInd Bank
|1,400.00
|4.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|423.35
|-0.38
|Axis Bank
|675.20
|-4.44
|Solar Ind
|1,128.25
|-0.63
|Yes Bank
|89.40
|3.83
|RBL Bank
|396.70
|-0.38
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,400.00
|4.69
|Hero Motocorp
|2,350.00
|4.04
|Yes Bank
|89.40
|3.89
|Sun Pharma
|424.40
|3.42
|UPL
|592.20
|3.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,399.20
|4.66
|Hero Motocorp
|2,351.10
|4.06
|Yes Bank
|89.30
|3.72
|Sun Pharma
|424.05
|3.30
|Bajaj Auto
|2,518.35
|2.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|676.75
|-4.36
|Zee Entertain
|366.20
|-3.91
|Bharti Airtel
|335.60
|-2.94
|Bharti Infratel
|244.70
|-1.94
|Tech Mahindra
|627.80
|-1.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|675.20
|-4.44
|Bajaj Finance
|3,198.75
|-1.58
|Bharti Airtel
|335.60
|-2.89
|ITC
|269.50
|0.19
|HDFC
|2,122.20
|-0.29
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Parineeti Chopra Says She Was a 'Mess' After Break-up, Calls It the 'Worst Time' of Her Life
- Sunny Leone’s ‘Phone Number’ from ‘Arjun Patiala’ Belongs to Delhi Man and He’s Not Taking it Well
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Remembers Late Boyfriend After Attending Friend's Wedding
- CAB to Give Lifetime Achievement Award to Arun Lal
- Has Kangana Ranaut's 'Judgementall Hai Kya' Copied its Poster from European Artist?