Sensex Slips Over 150 Points on F&O Expiry, Weak Global Cues
A weak trend at other Asian bourses after a sharp fall on Wall Street, driven by technology stocks, also weighed on market sentiment here.
An Indian stock trader monitors share prices on his terminal during intra-day trade at a brokerage house in Mumbai. (AFP)
Mumbai: Snapping its two-session rising streak, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 150 points in early trade today as investors offloaded positions ahead of March F&O expiry and financial year ending.
A weak trend at other Asian bourses after a sharp fall on Wall Street, driven by technology stocks, also weighed on market sentiment here.
The 30-share index was trading lower by 164.52 points, or 0.49 percent, to 33,009.87. The gauge had gained 577.85 points in the previous two sessions. All the sectoral indices, led by metals, PSU, power and banking stocks, were trading in the red, falling up to 1.34 percent.
The NSE Nifty fell by 59.40 points, or 0.58 percent, to 10,124.75 in early trade.
Major losers that dragged down key indices were Tata Steel, Adani Ports, SBI, NTPC, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Asian Paint, Coal India, ONGC, Power Grid, RIL, HDFC Bank and Infosys, declining up to 2.08 percent.
Investors are cutting bets on the last trading session of March F&O expiry and the end of financial year 2017-18, brokers said. Markets will remain closed on Thursday and Friday on account of Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, respectively.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,063.12 crore, while DIIs made purchases to the tune of Rs 2,172.91 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.
Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.29 percent, while Japan's Nikkei was down 1.77 percent in early trade on Wednesday. The Shanghai Composite Index too fell 0.76 percent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.43 percent lower on Tuesday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Fortis Health
|131.80
|-10.45
|-7.35
|Tata Steel
|570.75
|-19.25
|-3.26
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,975.05
|+122.75
|+1.39
|SBI
|255.50
|+1.15
|+0.45
|Bandhan Bank
|466.50
|-10.35
|-2.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Gujarat Gas
|840.00
|+3.75
|+0.45
|Aarti Ind
|1,148.00
|+4.50
|+0.39
|M&M Financial
|458.25
|+0.75
|+0.16
|Adani Ports
|359.65
|-5.70
|-1.56
|Fortis Health
|131.80
|-10.65
|-7.48
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|633.90
|+12.25
|+1.97
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,975.00
|+122.70
|+1.39
|Wipro
|277.80
|+3.75
|+1.37
|BPCL
|425.00
|+4.25
|+1.01
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,258.00
|+12.25
|+0.98
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|277.70
|+5.15
|+1.89
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,975.00
|+121.35
|+1.37
|TCS
|2,860.00
|+18.15
|+0.64
|IndusInd Bank
|1,796.00
|+8.10
|+0.45
|Tata Motors (D)
|186.30
|+0.60
|+0.32
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|570.90
|-19.10
|-3.24
|Bharti Airtel
|401.10
|-12.10
|-2.93
|NTPC
|167.90
|-3.15
|-1.84
|Hindalco
|214.50
|-4.00
|-1.83
|Adani Ports
|359.30
|-6.20
|-1.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|571.50
|-18.55
|-3.14
|Bharti Airtel
|401.35
|-10.10
|-2.45
|NTPC
|167.90
|-3.10
|-1.81
|Adani Ports
|359.65
|-5.70
|-1.56
|ONGC
|177.05
|-2.55
|-1.42
