English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Slumps 194 Points; Yes Bank Tumbles Over 3%
After slumping over 300 points during the day, the BSE gauge pared some losses to settle 193.65 points, or 0.48 per cent, lower at 39,756.81. The index hit an intra-day low of 39,623.53 and a high of 39,982.10.
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: Snapping its three-day rising streak, domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex ended 194 points lower on Wednesday, dragged by losses in banking and auto stocks amid weak global cues.
Investors were also cautious ahead of the release of inflation and factory output numbers, traders said.
After slumping over 300 points during the day, the BSE gauge pared some losses to settle 193.65 points, or 0.48 per cent, lower at 39,756.81. The index hit an intra-day low of 39,623.53 and a high of 39,982.10.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 59.40 points, or 0.50 per cent, to close at 11,906.20. During the day, the index touched a low of 11,866.35 and a high of 11,962.45.
Yes Bank was the worst performer in the Sensex pack, declining 3.34 per cent, after Moody's placed the private sector lender's ratings under review for a possible downgrade.
Other losers included Maruti, Kotak Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance, that shed up to 1.79 per cent.
On the other hand, Tata Steel, ONGC, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, TCS, RIL, HUL and ITC bucked the weak market trend and gained up to 2.60 per cent.
According to experts, the market mood turned negative tracking weak cues from overseas markets after US President Donald Trump Tuesday said he was not interested in a trade deal with China unless it agreed to four-five major points.
Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.56 per cent, Hang Seng ended 1.73 per cent lower, Nikkei slipped 0.35 per cent and Kospi shed 0.14 per cent.
Bourses in Europe were also trading in the red in their early deals.
On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 10 paise to 69.34 against the US dollar intra-day.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, dived 2.57 per cent to USD 60.69 per barrel.
Investors were also cautious ahead of the release of inflation and factory output numbers, traders said.
After slumping over 300 points during the day, the BSE gauge pared some losses to settle 193.65 points, or 0.48 per cent, lower at 39,756.81. The index hit an intra-day low of 39,623.53 and a high of 39,982.10.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 59.40 points, or 0.50 per cent, to close at 11,906.20. During the day, the index touched a low of 11,866.35 and a high of 11,962.45.
Yes Bank was the worst performer in the Sensex pack, declining 3.34 per cent, after Moody's placed the private sector lender's ratings under review for a possible downgrade.
Other losers included Maruti, Kotak Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance, that shed up to 1.79 per cent.
On the other hand, Tata Steel, ONGC, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, TCS, RIL, HUL and ITC bucked the weak market trend and gained up to 2.60 per cent.
According to experts, the market mood turned negative tracking weak cues from overseas markets after US President Donald Trump Tuesday said he was not interested in a trade deal with China unless it agreed to four-five major points.
Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.56 per cent, Hang Seng ended 1.73 per cent lower, Nikkei slipped 0.35 per cent and Kospi shed 0.14 per cent.
Bourses in Europe were also trading in the red in their early deals.
On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 10 paise to 69.34 against the US dollar intra-day.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, dived 2.57 per cent to USD 60.69 per barrel.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|621.05
|-7.93
|Yes Bank
|134.75
|-3.44
|Infosys
|753.80
|-0.15
|Tata Steel
|505.85
|2.71
|Reliance
|1,332.15
|0.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|621.15
|-7.93
|Yes Bank
|134.65
|-3.34
|Tata Steel
|505.60
|2.60
|Rel Capital
|87.50
|-6.82
|Just Dial
|759.85
|2.32
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|505.85
|2.71
|GAIL
|310.10
|1.32
|ONGC
|170.85
|0.95
|Britannia
|2,996.90
|0.56
|Vedanta
|170.10
|0.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|505.60
|2.60
|ONGC
|170.45
|0.86
|Vedanta
|170.10
|0.50
|HUL
|1,844.70
|0.16
|TCS
|2,258.45
|0.25
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|621.05
|-7.93
|Bharti Infratel
|273.25
|-3.50
|Yes Bank
|134.75
|-3.44
|Tech Mahindra
|747.95
|-1.86
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,852.00
|-1.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|134.65
|-3.34
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,848.50
|-1.79
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,482.70
|-1.65
|Hero Motocorp
|2,732.90
|-1.55
|Bajaj Auto
|2,949.25
|-1.38
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cannot Forgive Greg Chappell: Yuvraj Singh's Father Blames Former Coach for Son's Injury Woes
- Katy Perry Calls it a Truce With Taylor Swift, Offers Her Cookies
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli Shares a 'Special Picture' With Sehwag and Tendulkar
- 'Should I Head Back Home?' - Holding Slams ICC After Being Asked to Ignore Umpiring Howlers
- Xiaomi Mi Band 4 With Coloured AMOLED Display Announced: Price, Features, and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results