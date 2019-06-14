Take the pledge to vote

Sensex Slumps 289 Points; Bank Stocks Drag

PTI

June 14, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
Sensex Slumps 289 Points; Bank Stocks Drag
Image for representation.
Loading...

Mumbai: Extending its losses for the third straight session, benchmark BSE Sensex slumped 289 points on Friday, dragged by banking stocks amid weak cues from global markets.

After cracking nearly 400 points during the day, the BSE gauge settled 289.29 points, or 0.73 per cent, lower at 39,452.07. The index hit an intra-day low of 39,363.45 and a high of 39,799.90.

Similarly. the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 90.75 points, or 0.76 per cent, to close at 11,823.30. During the day, the index touched a low of 11,797.70 and a high of 11,911.85.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto, Yes Bank, HCL Tech, HUL and Hero MotoCorp, falling up to 4.36 per cent.

Bucking the weak market trend, L&T, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, PowerGrid and TCS rose up to 0.80 per cent.

According to experts, domestic market ended significantly lower tracking weak cues from global markets amid continued uncertainty over US-China trade talks and escalating tensions between the US and Iran after attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

After spiking over 4 per cent over the past two days, Brent crude futures pared gains to trade 0.11 per cent lower at USD 61.24 per barrel.

Elsewhere in Asia, while Tokyo stocks ended in the green, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul closed lower.

Exchanges in Europe were also trading in the red in early deals.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 19 paise to 69.69 against the US dollar intra-day.

S&P BSE SENSEX

39,452.07 -289.29 ( -0.73%)

NIFTY 50

11,823.30 -90.75 ( -0.76%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 672.25 -3.18
Yes Bank 115.05 -1.75
IndusInd Bank 1,426.80 -4.17
GRUH Finance 291.70 -5.01
Reliance 1,317.55 -0.73
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
GRUH Finance 291.85 -5.40
Indiabulls Hsg 672.10 -3.20
Yes Bank 115.35 -1.58
Larsen 1,529.15 0.80
IndusInd Bank 1,425.10 -4.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 275.05 1.36
Sun Pharma 392.55 0.72
Vedanta 169.55 0.65
Larsen 1,526.30 0.58
Power Grid Corp 194.60 0.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,529.15 0.80
Vedanta 169.60 0.74
Sun Pharma 392.35 0.58
Power Grid Corp 194.60 0.44
TCS 2,252.30 0.09
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 336.50 -4.57
IndusInd Bank 1,426.80 -4.17
Indiabulls Hsg 672.25 -3.18
Bharti Airtel 353.30 -2.87
Axis Bank 801.20 -2.31
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,425.10 -4.36
Bharti Airtel 353.30 -2.74
Axis Bank 800.15 -2.39
Kotak Mahindra 1,473.80 -2.10
Tata Motors 163.75 -2.18
See all Top Losers »

