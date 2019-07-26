Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sensex Snaps 6-session Falling Streak, Yes Bank Soars 10%

Yes Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 9.64 per cent. Bajaj Finance soared 7.20 per cent after the company posted its highest-ever quarterly consolidated net profit at Rs 1,195 crore for the June quarter.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
Sensex Snaps 6-session Falling Streak, Yes Bank Soars 10%
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Mumbai: Snapping its six-session falling streak, equity benchmark BSE Sensex ended 51.81 points higher on Friday, led by select finance and private bank stocks.

After a choppy session, the 30-share Sensex ended 51.81 points or 0.14 per cent higher at 37,882.79. Swinging 289 points, it hit an intra-day low of 37,690.47 and a high of 37,978.07.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 32.15 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 11,284.30. During the day, the index hit a low of 11,210.05 and a high of 11,307.60.

Yes Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 9.64 per cent. Bajaj Finance soared 7.20 per cent after the company posted its highest-ever quarterly consolidated net profit at Rs 1,195 crore for the June quarter.

Other gainers included Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Asian Paints and Kotak Bank, rising up to 3.21 per cent. Vedanta, RIL, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Infosys were among the top losers, falling up to 4.26 per cent.

While subdued corporate earnings, foreign fund outflows and weak global cues weighed on investor sentiment, hopes of above-average rainfall in the next two weeks capped the losses, traders said.

Elsewhere in Asia, most bourses ended on a negative note. Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi ended in the red, while Shanghai Composite Index settled in the green. Bourses in Europe were also trading in the positive terrain in their early sessions.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 7 paise to 68.97 against the US dollar (intra-day).

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.50 per cent to USD 63.71 per barrel.

S&P BSE SENSEX

37,882.79 +51.81 ( +0.14%)

NIFTY 50

11,284.30 +32.15 ( +0.29%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,264.60 7.16
Yes Bank 96.05 9.58
Maruti Suzuki 5,805.65 0.85
Tata Motors 147.15 1.98
Reliance 1,213.80 -1.44
Company Price Change %Gain
Vodafone Idea 9.25 -4.84
Yes Bank 96.10 9.64
Bajaj Finance 3,265.85 7.20
Maruti Suzuki 5,805.55 0.78
Reliance 1,214.10 -1.48
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 96.05 9.58
Bajaj Finance 3,264.60 7.16
Bajaj Finserv 7,233.00 6.65
Eicher Motors 17,186.55 4.56
Hero Motocorp 2,467.30 3.39
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 96.10 9.64
Bajaj Finance 3,265.85 7.20
Hero Motocorp 2,462.60 3.21
M&M 564.80 3.08
Bajaj Auto 2,619.40 2.92
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 164.10 -4.29
IOC 141.80 -3.31
Reliance 1,213.80 -1.44
Tech Mahindra 643.50 -1.38
ONGC 141.90 -1.36
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 164.05 -4.26
Reliance 1,214.10 -1.48
ONGC 141.85 -1.39
HDFC 2,168.50 -1.24
Bharti Airtel 334.00 -1.46
