1-min read

Sensex Snaps 8-day Winning Run, Dives 222 Points on Profit Booking

The 30-share index opened on a positive note at 38,452.47, but soon succumbed to heavy selling pressure, touching an intra day low of 38,089.36.

PTI

Updated:March 22, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
Sensex Snaps 8-day Winning Run, Dives 222 Points on Profit Booking
Representative image: REUTERS
Mumbai: Snapping its eight-day winning streak, the BSE benchmark Sensex declined by over 222 points on Friday to end at 38,164.61 as investors booked profits after Fitch Ratings cut India's growth forecast.

The 30-share index opened on a positive note at 38,452.47, but soon succumbed to heavy selling pressure, touching an intra day low of 38,089.36. It finally closed at 38,164.61, down by 222.14 points, or 0.58 per cent.

On similar lines, the NSE Nifty shed 64.15 points, or 0.56 per cent, to finish at 11,456.90.

Fitch Ratings on Friday cut India's GDP growth forecast for the next fiscal to 6.8 per cent from 7 per cent estimated earlier on weaker than expected economic momentum.

Tata Motors was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, tumbling 2.47 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries (2.44 per cent), Maruti (1.84 per cent), SBI (1.76 per cent) and Bajaj Finance (1.23 per cent).

NTPC emerged as the biggest gainer in the index, spurting 3.67 per cent.
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,164.61 -222.14 ( -0.58%)

NIFTY 50

11,456.90 -64.15 ( -0.56%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,276.15 -0.99
Reliance 1,341.75 -2.45
Maruti Suzuki 6,552.70 -1.81
Yes Bank 252.60 0.18
Axis Bank 757.05 0.17
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 934.00 -0.08
Axis Bank 757.35 0.24
Cipla 526.85 -1.17
Motherson Sumi 146.05 -7.06
SpiceJet 98.10 7.04
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 134.65 4.18
Larsen 1,394.70 1.74
JSW Steel 285.75 1.22
Asian Paints 1,471.25 1.04
Hindalco 209.10 0.94
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 134.05 3.67
Larsen 1,394.00 1.54
Asian Paints 1,470.70 1.08
Tata Steel 518.15 0.90
Power Grid Corp 198.50 0.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 316.10 -2.75
Tata Motors 175.40 -2.66
BPCL 378.95 -2.62
HPCL 268.35 -2.45
Reliance 1,341.75 -2.45
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 175.40 -2.47
Reliance 1,342.10 -2.44
Maruti Suzuki 6,558.00 -1.84
SBI 298.10 -1.76
Bajaj Finance 2,836.85 -1.23
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

