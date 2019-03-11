LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sensex Soars 233 Points; Nifty Rises Over 11,110 Level in Early Trade

Last week, the 30-share Sensex settled 53.99 points, or 0.15 per cent, lower at 36,671.43, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 22.80 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 11,035.40.

PTI

Updated:March 11, 2019, 9:59 AM IST
Representative image of Sensex.
Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 233 points 36,904 in early trade on Monday, which is seen by experts as a pre-poll rally following the announcement of 2019 general election dates.

Similarly, the NSE gauge Nifty rose over 75 points to scale past 11,110 level.

The BSE Sensex started off on positive note at 36,741.57 and furthered its gains to trade at 36,904.81, rising 233.38 points, or 0.64 per cent, in early trade.

The broader Nifty opened at 11,068.75 and extended its rise to 11,110.95, gaining 75.55 points, or 0.68 per cent.

Experts said that prevailing geopolitical concerns in the wake of recent India-Pakistan military conflicts will be a key factor in the upcoming general elections that may help incumbent NDA government at the Centre.

With the Election Commission of India (EC) announcing dates for the much-awaited 2019 general elections, market analysts say a pre-poll rally is likely to continue, citing historical data which suggests a positive trend in the stock market in case the incumbent returns to power.

During the week, the Sensex gained 607.62 points or 1.68 per cent; and the Nifty advanced 171.9 points or 1.58 per cent.

Meawhile, Asian bourses saw mixed trading activities following the subdued last week for global equities. Hong Kong and Japan posted gains, while South Korea stocks retreated. In contrast, Chinese stocks soared.

Besides election-related developments this week, the market will watch CPI, WPI data, analysts said.
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,984.93 +313.50 ( +0.85%)

NIFTY 50

11,142.00 +106.60 ( +0.97%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,289.65 1.78
TCS 2,016.50 -0.31
Coal India 243.40 3.62
SBI 288.50 2.60
Axis Bank 742.40 1.23
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 716.15 1.95
Reliance 1,288.20 1.71
Motherson Sumi 171.35 4.87
RBL Bank 652.25 2.18
SBI 287.90 2.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 262.00 4.86
Coal India 243.35 3.60
BPCL 379.60 3.33
Bharti Infratel 315.40 3.24
IOC 153.50 3.23
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 242.65 3.48
Vedanta 176.80 2.58
SBI 288.00 2.40
Bharti Airtel 315.40 2.15
Hero Motocorp 2,803.50 2.00
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,510.00 -0.53
TCS 2,016.50 -0.31
Tech Mahindra 809.80 -0.19
Zee Entertain 454.70 -0.09
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,510.00 -0.55
TCS 2,016.70 -0.28
See all Top Losers »

