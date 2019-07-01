Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sensex Soars 292 Points on Easing Trade War Concerns

After surging over 370 points during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 291.86 points, or 0.74 per cent, higher at 39,686.50. The index hit an intra-day high of 39,764.82 and a low of 39,541.09.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex Soars 292 Points on Easing Trade War Concerns
Image for Representation .(Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex on Monday rallied 292 points following the US-China trade war truce that calmed investor jitters globally.

After surging over 370 points during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 291.86 points, or 0.74 per cent, higher at 39,686.50. The index hit an intra-day high of 39,764.82 and a low of 39,541.09.

The broader NSE Nifty too jumped 76.75 points, or 0.65 per cent, to end at 11,865.60. The index touched an intra-day high of 11,884.65 and a low of 11,830.80.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, HDFC twins, IndusInd Bank and RIL, rallying up to 3.23 per cent.

On the other hand, ONGC, HCL Tech, Maruti, HUL, Asian Paints and Vedanta fell up to 3.99 per cent.

Sectorally, BSE realty, auto, finance and bankex were among the top gainers, rising up to 2.59 per cent.

Analysts said domestic equities followed global bullish trading pattern in the wake of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreeing to restart the trade tariff negotiations.

In Asia, shares in China and Japan rose, while Hong Kong and South Korea traded lower.

Indices in Europe were also trading significantly higher in their respective early sessions.

Meanwhile, easing concerns over trade issues between India and the US too boosted market sentiment here, traders said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump, at the G20 meeting on Friday, agreed for an early meeting of their commerce ministers to sort out concerns over bilateral trade disputes.

Market is also upbeat amid expectations of reforms from the upcoming Union Budget, they added.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee slipped 3 paise to 69.03 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, surged 2.75 per cent to USD 66.52 per barrel.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,686.50 +291.86 ( +0.74%)

NIFTY 50

11,865.60 +76.75 ( +0.65%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,268.85 1.26
Indiabulls Hsg 621.95 2.34
TCS 2,239.55 0.55
HDFC Bank 2,485.55 1.71
Zee Entertain 358.35 5.82
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,268.50 1.32
Adani Power 60.25 17.45
BPCL 376.50 -4.16
Yes Bank 109.15 0.41
Maruti Suzuki 6,503.70 -0.46
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 358.35 5.82
Dr Reddys Labs 2,654.85 4.09
Tata Motors 168.00 3.35
Bajaj Auto 2,911.95 3.00
Eicher Motors 19,625.30 2.54
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 167.85 3.23
Bajaj Auto 2,917.00 3.14
HDFC 2,246.90 2.50
IndusInd Bank 1,433.20 1.64
HDFC Bank 2,485.65 1.60
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 376.20 -4.14
ONGC 161.00 -4.02
IOC 151.65 -2.73
Coal India 249.25 -1.79
HCL Tech 1,049.10 -1.46
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 161.05 -3.99
Coal India 249.15 -1.81
HCL Tech 1,049.30 -1.43
Maruti Suzuki 6,503.70 -0.46
HUL 1,779.40 -0.44
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram