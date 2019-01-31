LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019

  • 1.
    Jind Haryana (Assembly)
    BJP Won
  • 2.
    Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)
    INC Won
»
2-min read

Sensex Soars 665 Points; Nifty Reclaims 10,800-mark

The 30-share Sensex rallied 665.44 points, or 1.87 per cent, to close at 36,256.69. The broader Nifty soared 179.15 points, or 1.68 per cent, to 10,830.95.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2019, 4:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Soars 665 Points; Nifty Reclaims 10,800-mark
Image for representation.
Mumbai: BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed over 650 points while the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,800 mark Thursday on value buying in banking, auto, pharma, IT and FMCG stocks ahead of the Budget.

Trading sentiment received a boost as global markets rallied following US Federal Reserve's dovish policy stance.

Heavy short-covering on expiry of January series futures and options (F&O) contracts too buoyed the benchmarks, analysts said.

The 30-share Sensex rallied 665.44 points, or 1.87 per cent, to close at 36,256.69. The broader Nifty soared 179.15 points, or 1.68 per cent, to 10,830.95.

All BSE sectoral indices finished in the green, led by IT, energy and banking.

According to Joseph Thomas, Head Research, Emkay Wealth Management, the market was well bid across segments and sectors throughout the day.

"It was mainly propelled by two important factors. The first being the moderation in the monetary policy stance of the Fed, as the key Fed funds rate was left unchanged. The status quo, in the midst of looming fears over an impending economic slowdown, and also as the probability of future hikes may be far and few, catapulted the markets to higher levels.

"The second one being high expectations from the interim Budget by way of measures that would alleviate the agrarian distress and boost the employment and consumption levels," he said.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 130.25 crore Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 502.26 crore, provisional data available with the BSE showed.

In the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Infosys, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, RIL, Bajaj Auto, SBI, HUL, Tata Steel, Vedanta, HFDC, TCS, ITC and Sun Pharma jumped up to 4.64 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, and Coal India fell up to 2.56 per cent.

Global investors were also optimistic about the ongoing two-day high-level talks between the US and China aimed at settling their six-month trade war.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng soared 1.08 per cent, Japan's Nikkei rallied 1.06 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.35 per cent. Korea's Kospi slipped 0.06 per cent.

In the Eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX gained 0.38 per cent, Paris CAC 40 was up 0.42 per cent and London's FTSE jumped 0.53 per cent in late morning deals.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated marginally against US dollar to 71.15.

The benchmark Brent crude futures were trading slightly higher at USD 61.55 per barrel.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,256.69 +665.44 ( +1.87%)

NIFTY 50

10,830.95 +179.15 ( +1.68%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 364.45 -0.40
Axis Bank 722.70 4.60
Indiabulls Hsg 664.70 -1.22
Yes Bank 194.10 -2.71
Dewan Housing 135.90 -15.83
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dewan Housing 135.85 -15.93
Yes Bank 194.30 -2.56
ICICI Bank 364.25 -0.27
Indiabulls Hsg 665.35 -1.28
Axis Bank 722.95 4.64
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 722.70 4.60
Tata Motors 181.20 3.78
GAIL 332.15 3.28
Infosys 749.55 3.26
Titan Company 995.80 2.78
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 722.95 4.64
Tata Motors 181.25 3.99
Infosys 749.60 3.41
Reliance 1,227.10 2.70
Kotak Mahindra 1,253.25 2.60
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 194.10 -2.71
Bajaj Finserv 6,091.90 -2.49
Zee Entertain 380.20 -2.22
HCL Tech 1,005.20 -1.30
Indiabulls Hsg 664.70 -1.22
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 194.30 -2.56
HCL Tech 1,005.20 -1.17
Bajaj Finance 2,570.35 -1.00
ICICI Bank 364.25 -0.27
Coal India 225.15 -0.13
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram