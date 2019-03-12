LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sensex Soars Over 300 Points, Nifty Above 11,250 Mark; Airtel, IndusInd Bank Trading in Red

Top gainers in early trade include PowerGrid, NTPC, RIL, L&T, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, HCL Tech and Vedanta, rising over 2.60 per cent.

PTI

Updated:March 12, 2019, 10:02 AM IST
Representative image of Sensex.
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex Tuesday jumped over 300 points led by gains in metal, oil and gas, banking and energy stocks amid unabated buying by foreign investors and strong global cues.

Key indices extended the pre-election rally on expectations that the incumbent NDA government will get a second term following the announcement of 2019 general election dates earlier this week, experts said.

BSE Sensex was trading 346.60 points, or 0.94 per cent, higher at 37,400.70. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 86.65 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 11,254.70.

The 30-share index ended at 37,054.10, up by 382.67 points, or 1.04 per cent, in its previous session Monday; and the Nifty closed at 11,168.05 points, up 132.65 points, or 1.20 per cent

Top gainers in early trade include PowerGrid, NTPC, RIL, L&T, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, HCL Tech and Vedanta, rising over 2.60 per cent while Bharti Airtel and IndusInd Bank were trading in the red.

Traders said sustained inflow of foreign funds and positive cues other Asian equities boosted investor sentiment here.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 3,810.60 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,955.55 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, market continued rallied after declaration of election date with opinion poll suggesting an edge to the ruling party.

"Since many stocks are available at cheap valuation, investors are rushing to high quality mid and small caps to participate in the pre-election rally," he said, adding that market is also awaiting CPI inflation data, scheduled for release later in the day.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.37 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.61 per cent higher, Kospi was up 0.84 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei gained 1.88 per cent in early trade.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.79 per cent higher on Monday.

The rupee, meanwhile, was appreciated 22 paise against US dollar to 69.67.

The benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.38 per cent to USD 66.83 per barrel.
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,494.64 +440.54 ( +1.19%)

NIFTY 50

11,296.80 +128.75 ( +1.15%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,327.00 1.76
ICICI Bank 388.00 3.23
Larsen 1,399.95 3.97
IndusInd Bank 1,528.00 0.88
Bharti Airtel 350.60 5.03
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Info Edge 1,847.85 2.59
Reliance 1,326.35 1.95
ICICI Bank 387.80 3.17
Larsen 1,400.00 3.88
Kotak Mahindra 1,262.40 1.08
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 350.60 5.03
Larsen 1,400.00 3.97
ICICI Bank 388.00 3.23
Power Grid Corp 199.35 2.60
Sun Pharma 469.30 2.14
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 351.20 5.24
Larsen 1,400.00 3.88
ICICI Bank 387.80 3.17
Power Grid Corp 199.30 2.52
Sun Pharma 469.00 2.08
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,800.45 -0.51
ONGC 152.50 -0.33
Infosys 708.05 -0.45
Tech Mahindra 804.00 -0.39
Bharti Infratel 320.95 0.39
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,800.90 -0.48
Infosys 708.00 -0.51
Bajaj Auto 2,991.20 -0.44
ONGC 152.70 -0.20
NTPC 151.75 -0.16
See all Top Losers »

