Sensex Spurts 140 Points Ahead of Lok Sabha Election Results' Outcome
According to experts, investor sentiment turned positive this week after most exit polls forecast a win for the Narendra Modi-led NDA. The results of the seven-phased polls will come out on Thursday.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 140 points on Wednesday, driven by gains in banking and auto stocks ahead of the general election results.
After swinging over 300 points during the day, the 30-share index ended 140.41 points, or 0.36 per cent, higher at 39,110.21. The gauge hit an intra-day high of 39,249.08 and a low of 38,903.87.
In similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty rose 28.80 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 11,737.90.
IndusInd Bank was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 4.84 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Tata Motors, SBI, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, HDFC, Vedanta, L&T, Kotak Bank, Maruti and Axis Bank, ending up to 2.92 per cent higher.
On the other hand, Yes Bank, ITC, PowerGrid, TCS and HUL ended in the red, slipping up to 2.34 per cent.
According to experts, investor sentiment turned positive this week after most exit polls forecast a win for the Narendra Modi-led NDA. The results of the seven-phased polls will come out Thursday.
Unabated foreign fund inflows too buoyed market mood here, traders said.
Foreign institutional investors net bought equities worth Rs 1,185.44 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 1,090.32 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated marginally to 69.68 against the US dollar.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at USD 71.72 per barrel, higher by 0.64 per cent.
Globally, bourses in Asia ended on a mixed note, while those in Europe were trading in the green in early deals.
