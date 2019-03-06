LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Sensex Spurts 193 Points; Nifty Closes Above 11,000-mark

The NSE Nifty opened at 11,024.85 and hit a high of 11,062.30 and low of 10,998.85 during the day. The index swung around 65 points during the trading session. It closed at 11,053, showing a rise of 65.55 points, or 0.60 per cent.

PTI

Updated:March 6, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
Representative image: REUTERS
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex furthered its gains for the third straight session Wednesday, rising over 193 points to 36,636.10 on sustained buying mainly in finance, energy and metal counters.

The market sentiment has turned favourable weeks ahead of the general elections amid easing of tensions between India and Pakistan, analysts said.

Similarly, the NSE gauge Nifty also rose over 65 points to close above the psychologically key 11,000 level. Among the Sensex constituents, 17 stocks rose and 13 counters fell. The 30-share index has gained over 768 points in the last three sessions. Bajaj Finance led the Sensex chart with a jump of 2.60 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank 2.55 per cent and Reliance Industries Ltd 2.15 per cent.

Other scrips which lifted the BSE gauge were Vedanta, PowerGrid, HDFC, NTPC, ITC, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, M&M, SBI Bajaj Auto, LT, Kotak Bank and Infosys, rising up to 2 per cent.

Bucking the overall trend, Tata Motors slipped 2.81 per cent, followed by Axis Bank 1.72 per cent, HUL 1.38 per cent, HCL Tech 1.24 per cent and Hero Moto 0.96 per cent.

The Sensex started on a positive note at 36,544.86 in the morning and touched a high of 36,666.47 and low of 36,456.82 during the session. Intra-day, the index saw a movement of over 209 points. It finally settled the day at 36,636.10, higher by 193.56 points, or 0.53 per cent.

Analysts said buoyancy in the market sentiment is clearly evident from the last few sessions, where mid- and small-caps have come to the fore and started to outperform.

They further said the market breadth has also improved on the back of participants sensing the possibility of the incumbent government retaining power, which provides policy stability.

Meanwhile, Asian shares closed mostly higher tracking developments on the US-China trade talks front amid modest losses on Wall Street.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.9 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.54 per cent.
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,636.10 +193.56 ( +0.53%)

NIFTY 50

11,053.00 +65.55 ( +0.60%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,264.80 2.19
ICICI Bank 371.95 2.40
Indiabulls Hsg 730.50 -1.28
Dewan Housing 148.75 11.09
Axis Bank 720.60 -1.56
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Info Edge 1,733.25 -1.94
ICICI Bank 371.60 2.55
Reliance 1,263.55 2.15
Sunteck Realty 379.20 5.82
Dewan Housing 148.80 11.04
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 372.70 2.81
Bajaj Finance 2,766.70 2.65
ICICI Bank 371.95 2.40
Reliance 1,264.80 2.19
Bharti Infratel 302.55 2.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 2,764.20 2.60
ICICI Bank 371.60 2.55
Reliance 1,263.55 2.15
Vedanta 178.45 2.00
HDFC 1,885.20 1.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 470.90 -2.80
Tata Motors 188.80 -2.71
Axis Bank 720.60 -1.56
HUL 1,699.80 -1.44
Indiabulls Hsg 730.50 -1.28
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 188.55 -2.81
Axis Bank 719.50 -1.72
HUL 1,700.40 -1.38
HCL Tech 1,040.15 -1.24
Hero Motocorp 2,765.80 -1.10
See all Top Losers »

