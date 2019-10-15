Take the pledge to vote

Sensex Spurts 292 Points; Auto, Metal Stocks Drive Rally

The broader NSE Nifty too rose 87.15 points, or 0.77 per cent, to settle at 11,428.30. Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Vedanta, M&M, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti, rising up to 3.79 per cent.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
Sensex Spurts 292 Points; Auto, Metal Stocks Drive Rally
Representative image (Reuters)

Mumbai: Extending its gains for the third consecutive session, market benchmark BSE Sensex rallied about 292 points on Tuesday driven by gains mainly in auto, metal and banking stocks.

After soaring 421 points during the day, the 30-share Sensex ended 291.62 points, or 0.76 per cent, higher at 38,506.09. It hit an intra-day high of 38,635.19 and a low of 38,238.27.

The broader NSE Nifty too rose 87.15 points, or 0.77 per cent, to settle at 11,428.30. Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Vedanta, M&M, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti, rising up to 3.79 per cent.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tata Motors, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra fell up to 2.53 per cent. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong ended in the red, while those in Seoul and Tokyo ended higher.

Exchanges in Europe were trading on a positive note after European Union's top Brexit negotiator hinted at the possibility of a deal this week. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 24 paise to 71.48 against the US dollar intra-day. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.75 per cent to USD 58.31 per barrel.

NIFTY 50

11,428.30 +87.15 ( +0.77%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bandhan Bank 623.70 9.67
HUL 2,064.40 2.49
Infosys 768.30 -2.26
RBL Bank 264.05 1.99
Maruti Suzuki 6,985.75 2.41
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Consumer 195.55 -14.77
Future Life 413.10 2.71
Bandhan Bank 625.05 10.14
Federal Bank 85.40 2.58
Indiabulls Hsg 189.05 -4.47
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 383.65 -2.52
Infosys 768.30 -2.26
Bharti Infratel 256.95 -0.96
JSW Steel 219.65 -0.81
Tata Motors 126.95 -0.70
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 383.55 -2.53
Infosys 767.80 -2.27
Tata Motors 126.95 -0.67
HCL Tech 1,084.10 -0.27
Bajaj Finance 3,880.30 -0.03
See all Top Losers »

