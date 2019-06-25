Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sensex Spurts 312 Points; Domestic Equities Rebound as Monsoon Progress

Markets pared initial losses following India Meteorological Department's statement that India's annual monsoon rains have covered nearly half of the country.

PTI

Updated:June 25, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
Image for Representation.
Image for Representation.
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Tuesday rallied about 312 points, driven by energy, auto and banking stocks as monsoon's swift progress revived investor sentiment.

After trading in the red zone for a better part of the session, the BSE gauge pared losses and soared over 350 points, before settling 311.98 points, or 0.80 per cent, higher at 39,434.94. The index hit an intra-day high of 39,490.64 and a low of 38,946.04.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 96.80 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 11,796.45. During the day, the index touched a high of 11,814.40 and a low of 11,651.

RIL was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.63 per cent, followed by NTPC, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, HDFC twins, Bharti Airtel, M&M, ICICI Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance — gaining up to 2.51 per cent. While, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, TechM, HUL, TCS, L&T, Hero MotoCorp and HCL Tech fell up to 1.70 per cent.

Markets pared initial losses following India Meteorological Department's (IMD) statement that India's annual monsoon rains have covered nearly half of the country, and conditions are favourable for further advancement into the central and western parts this week, said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) — AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

"Positive sentiment further strengthened in the market in afternoon session on back of buying in banking, metals and realty stocks," he added. Meanwhile, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a negative note.

Equity markets in Europe were also trading in the red in early deals. On the currency front, the Indian rupee was trading flat at 69.36 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.36 per cent to USD 63.95 per barrel. ​

S&P BSE SENSEX

39,434.94 +311.98 ( +0.80%)

NIFTY 50

11,796.45 +96.80 ( +0.83%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Lombard 1,102.00 -6.26
Reliance 1,295.85 2.65
Axis Bank 781.65 2.46
Indiabulls Hsg 621.55 0.40
Tata Steel 498.00 2.42
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,295.80 2.63
Indiabulls Hsg 621.75 0.42
Yes Bank 110.05 -1.70
ICICI Lombard 1,102.10 -6.40
Tata Steel 497.60 2.36
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 267.05 3.59
BPCL 393.10 3.22
Reliance 1,295.85 2.65
Axis Bank 781.65 2.46
Tata Steel 498.00 2.42
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,295.80 2.63
NTPC 138.90 2.51
Axis Bank 781.85 2.49
Tata Steel 497.60 2.36
Power Grid Corp 201.55 1.31
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 110.05 -1.70
Bharti Infratel 269.80 -1.10
Asian Paints 1,363.10 -0.95
IndusInd Bank 1,449.65 -0.81
Tech Mahindra 724.35 -0.54
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 110.05 -1.70
Asian Paints 1,363.20 -0.96
IndusInd Bank 1,450.05 -0.73
HUL 1,756.35 -0.42
Larsen 1,535.05 -0.41
