Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Starts on a Weak Note; Yes Bank Recovers 4%

On the currency front, the rupee was trading flat at 69.57 against the US dollar in early trade.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2019, 10:14 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Starts on a Weak Note; Yes Bank Recovers 4%
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex started on a weak note on Thursday tracking negative cues from global equities after the US Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged.

After falling over 100 points in early trade, the 30-share index recovered lost ground and was trading marginally lower at 39,006.33. The NSE Nifty too was trading 14.65 points down at 11,733.50.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE bourse closed with 0.09 per cent or 35.78 points loss at 39,031.55, while the NSE Nifty ended 0.06 per cent or 6.50 points lower at 11,748.15.

Top gainers in early session were Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, RIL, M&M, PowerGrid, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, L&T, Coal India and Kotak Bank, rising up to 3.66 per cent.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Tata Steel, NTPC, TCS, HUL, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech and ITC were among the top losers, shedding up to 1.94 per cent.

According to traders, market sentiment was choppy as investors took weak cues from glaobe equities after the US Federal Reserve Wednesday decided to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged amid mixed signals about the direction of the US economy.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq ended in the red on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, benchmark equity indices in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a mixed note in early trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.28 per cent lower at USD 71.98 per barrel.

On the currency front, the rupee was trading flat at 69.57 against the US dollar in early trade.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equity worth Rs 114.59 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares to the tune of Rs 730.02 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,121.09 +89.54 ( +0.23%)

NIFTY 50

11,769.15 +21.00 ( +0.18%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 174.00 3.57
Maruti Suzuki 6,674.50 0.12
Reliance 1,405.60 0.92
HDFC Bank 2,334.85 0.75
Jet Airways 127.20 -17.05
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 174.10 3.63
ITC 301.75 0.07
Maruti Suzuki 6,671.15 0.19
Reliance 1,405.35 0.97
Jet Airways 127.30 -16.96
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 174.00 3.57
Bharti Infratel 270.20 2.91
Bharti Airtel 326.65 1.98
Hero Motocorp 2,511.85 -3.54
M&M 653.80 1.32
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 174.10 3.63
Bharti Airtel 326.80 2.06
Hero Motocorp 2,551.95 1.56
M&M 653.70 1.28
Bajaj Finance 3,137.75 1.41
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 210.80 -1.63
Infosys 743.05 -1.10
Hindalco 203.75 -1.12
GAIL 352.75 -0.90
NTPC 132.75 -0.97
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 210.95 -1.52
Infosys 743.10 -0.91
ICICI Bank 404.15 -0.88
HCL Tech 1,176.05 -0.62
NTPC 132.80 -0.64
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram