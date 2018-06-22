GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Starts on Negative Note, Falls 51 pts

Major losers included Coal India, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, SBI, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC Bank, declining up to 1.40 per cent.

PTI

Updated:June 22, 2018, 9:53 AM IST
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mumbai.
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex got off to a lower start today, tracking a sell-off in global markets amid escalating trade war worries.

The 30-share index, which had lost 114.94 points in the previous session, fell by another 50.91 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 35,381.48 in early trade.

Capital goods, realty, infrastructure, power, healthcare and metal stocks showed weakness, falling by up to 0.35 per cent.
The NSE Nifty also was quoting lower by 5.20 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 10,735.90.

According to traders, sustained selling by participants in line with a weak trend at other Asian markets following overnight losses at the Wall Street amid investor concerns about the trade dispute between the US and China dampened trading sentiments here.
Meanwhile, India will raise customs duty on 29 products, including almond, walnut and pulses, imported from the US as a retaliatory action against the tariff hike by Washington.
The duty hike would come into effect from August 4, the Finance Ministry said in a notification.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.15 per cent and Shanghai Composite shed 0.70 per cent in early trade today. Japan's Nikkei too fell 0.74 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.80 per cent lower yesterday.

S&P BSE Sensex

35,397.91 -34.48 ( -0.10%)

Nifty 50

10,728.55 -12.55 ( -0.12%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,012.55 -19.40 -1.88
ICICI Bank 296.10 -1.85 -0.62
HDFC 1,866.95 +8.05 +0.43
M&M 900.95 +17.35 +1.96
Tata Steel 562.05 +4.30 +0.77
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,013.30 -19.05 -1.85
Vakrangee 52.50 +2.50 +5.00
NMDC 107.00 -0.25 -0.23
IDBI Bank 59.10 +1.20 +2.07
Dewan Housing 625.60 -6.05 -0.96
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 285.35 +5.75 +2.06
M&M 900.95 +17.35 +1.96
ITC 264.90 +4.05 +1.55
BPCL 427.70 +5.75 +1.36
Bajaj Finance 2,277.20 +19.75 +0.87
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 900.65 +17.05 +1.93
ITC 264.90 +4.10 +1.57
Sun Pharma 558.95 +4.35 +0.78
Tata Steel 562.00 +3.80 +0.68
HDFC 1,865.60 +10.35 +0.56
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,012.50 -19.45 -1.88
Grasim 993.70 -18.25 -1.80
UPL 635.10 -10.90 -1.69
IndusInd Bank 1,930.05 -30.45 -1.55
Eicher Motors 29,011.40 -413.50 -1.41
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,012.75 -19.60 -1.90
Coal India 264.60 -3.15 -1.18
IndusInd Bank 1,931.55 -23.20 -1.19
Wipro 256.00 -3.00 -1.16
Bajaj Auto 2,809.45 -23.50 -0.83
See all Top Losers »

