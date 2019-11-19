Take the pledge to vote

Sensex Starts Over 170 Points Higher; Nifty Tests 11,900 Tracking RIL, Bharti Airtel Gains

After hitting a high of 40,455.36 in early session, the 30-share index pared some gains to trade 58.59 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 40,342.78, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 14 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 11,898.50.

PTI

November 19, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
Sensex Starts Over 170 Points Higher; Nifty Tests 11,900 Tracking RIL, Bharti Airtel Gains
Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex opened over 170 points higher on Tuesday tracking gains in index-heavyweights RIL, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Infosys.

After hitting a high of 40,455.36 in early session, the 30-share index pared some gains to trade 58.59 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 40,342.78, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 14 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 11,898.50.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, RIL, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Infosys, Yes Bank and HDFC Bank, rising up to 5 per cent.

On the other hand, Vednata, HUL, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, TCS, ONGC and Tata Steel fell up to 2 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex ended 72.50 points, or 0.18 per cent, down at 40,284.19. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 10.95 points, or 0.09 per cent, to end at 11,884.50.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 270.66 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 309.45 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a mixed note amid uncertainty over US-China trade deal.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 10 paise (intra-day) against the US dollar to trade at 71.94 in early session.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.22 per cent to USD 62.30 per barrel.

NIFTY 50

11,934.00 +49.50 ( +0.42%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI Life Insura 953.10 -4.69
Bharti Airtel 430.85 5.29
Reliance 1,499.75 2.78
ICICI Bank 497.20 -0.23
SBI 327.45 0.72
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI Life Insura 953.70 -4.59
Bharti Airtel 430.85 5.30
Balkrishna Ind 841.20 -0.92
Yes Bank 65.40 -0.76
Reliance 1,499.65 2.82
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 239.40 5.56
Bharti Airtel 430.95 5.32
Cipla 475.70 3.28
Reliance 1,499.75 2.78
Axis Bank 742.15 2.66
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 430.85 5.30
Reliance 1,499.65 2.82
Axis Bank 742.10 2.63
IndusInd Bank 1,399.45 1.79
Power Grid Corp 193.10 1.29
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 284.65 -3.23
M&M 562.40 -1.97
TCS 2,111.65 -1.90
Vedanta 141.50 -1.32
Hero Motocorp 2,478.30 -0.98
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 562.35 -1.88
TCS 2,112.45 -1.83
Vedanta 141.50 -1.32
Hero Motocorp 2,479.00 -0.92
Tata Steel 406.45 -0.91
See all Top Losers »

