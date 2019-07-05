Sensex, Stock Market LIVE: Tepid Dalal Street Awaits Growth Trigger in Nirmala Sitharaman’s 1st Budget

Read More

Sensex, Stock Market LIVE: Investors remain optimistic that the Narendra Modi government 2.0's first Budget, to be presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman today, will propose measures to boost consumption and revive growth. On Budget eve, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 68.81 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 39,908.06, while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 30 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 11,946.75. Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints and PowerGrid, which rose up to 2.53 per cent.Market sentiment remained positive after the Economic Survey projected GDP growth at 7 per cent in 2019-20 from an estimated 6.8 per cent in the previous year.