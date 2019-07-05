Sensex, Stock Market LIVE: Tepid Dalal Street Awaits Growth Trigger in Nirmala Sitharaman’s 1st Budget

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex, Stock Market LIVE: Investors remain optimistic that the Narendra Modi government 2.0's first Budget, to be presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman today, will propose measures to boost consumption and revive growth. On Budget eve, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 68.81 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 39,908.06, while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 30 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 11,946.75. Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints and PowerGrid, which rose up to 2.53 per cent.
Market sentiment remained positive after the Economic Survey projected GDP growth at 7 per cent in 2019-20 from an estimated 6.8 per cent in the previous year.
Market sentiment remained positive after the Economic Survey projected GDP growth at 7 per cent in 2019-20 from an estimated 6.8 per cent in the previous year.
Read More
Economic Survey Impacts the Market | The Economic Survey, which was tabled in the Parliament on Thursday, ahead of the Union Budget which is to be announced on Friday, left a positive impact on the stock market yesterday. Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed with gains on Thursday, for a fourth session, as the Economic Survey predicted that India's economic growth would rise to 7 percent after a five-year low.
Representative Image
"Investment rate has been seen picking up in FY20 on higher credit growth and improved demand. However, gains remained capped as some concern about monsoon rains in the week resurfaced," said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.
The pre-Budget Economic Survey said India now needs to shift gears to accelerate and sustain a higher growth rate to become a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25.
Authored by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian, the survey stated that investment (especially private) is the 'key driver' that boosts demand, productivity and jobs.
Investors are now awaiting the fiscal road map and reform measures to be announced in the Budget, analysts said.
"Markets will take their cues from the finance minister and reward a pro-growth, pro-reform Budget," said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.
Sectorally, BSE telecom, realty, basic materials, FMCG and auto indices ended up to 1.53 per cent higher. Consumer durables, metal and healthcare declined up to 1.58 per cent.
In the broader markets, the BSE midcap index lost 0.19 per cent, while the smallcap gauge inched up 0.12 per cent.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated 24 paise to 68.89 against the US dollar intra-day.
On the global front, stocks spurted on hopes that the US Federal Reserve will slash rates this month, to be followed by other central banks.
In Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the red, while those in Tokyo and Seoul finished with gains. Equity markets in Europe were trading on a positive note in their respective early sessions.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.08 per cent to USD 63.77 per barrel.
-
04 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup WI vs AFG 311/650.0 overs 288/1050.0 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs
-
03 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup ENG vs NZ 305/850.0 overs 186/1045.0 oversEngland beat New Zealand by 119 runs
-
02 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup IND vs BAN 314/950.0 overs 286/1048.0 oversIndia beat Bangladesh by 28 runs
-
01 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup SL vs WI 338/650.0 overs 315/950.0 oversSri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs
-
30 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup ENG vs IND 337/750.0 overs 306/550.0 oversEngland beat India by 31 runs