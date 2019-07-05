LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sensex, Stock Market LIVE: Tepid Dalal Street Awaits Growth Trigger in Nirmala Sitharaman's 1st Budget

News18.com | July 5, 2019, 8:42 AM IST
Event Highlights

Sensex, Stock Market LIVE: Investors remain optimistic that the Narendra Modi government 2.0's first Budget, to be presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman today, will propose measures to boost consumption and revive growth. On Budget eve, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 68.81 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 39,908.06, while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 30 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 11,946.75. Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints and PowerGrid, which rose up to 2.53 per cent.

Market sentiment remained positive after the Economic Survey projected GDP growth at 7 per cent in 2019-20 from an estimated 6.8 per cent in the previous year.
Jul 5, 2019 8:42 am (IST)

Market Prediction Before Budget 2019 | Market indices are expected to open flat before the Union Budget 2019 is presented in the Parliament today, as investors may remain cautious. Nifty may take cues from Asian markets, which have been trading high for nearly 2 months.

Jul 5, 2019 8:27 am (IST)

The Economic Survey suggested that on June 3 in the 2018-2019 fiscal year, Sensex had for the first time crossed the 40,000 mark, closing at 40,268.

Jul 5, 2019 8:24 am (IST)

On Thursday, sector-wise break-up of stocks suggested that telecom, realty, basic materials, and auto indices were 1.53 per cent higher. Consumer durables, metal and healthcare dropped by1.58 per cent.

Jul 5, 2019 8:13 am (IST)

The Economic Survey, authored by Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, stated that investors' wealth had risen Rs 8.83 lakh crore during the previous fiscal year.
 

Jul 5, 2019 8:04 am (IST)

FY2019 Superlatives | In 2018, Sensex had closed at the highest level on August 28 with 38,897 points, while the lowest level remained 33,019 points on April 4. Nifty had recorded its highest on August 28, 2018 at 11,739 points, and the lowest mark being 10,030 on October 26 in 2018.

Jul 5, 2019 8:01 am (IST)

Sensex Over the Fiscal Year 2018-19 | According to the Economic Survey, that was tabled in the Parliament on Thursday, BSE Sensex rose by 17.3% during the 2018-19 fiscal year. The 50-company-strong Nifty index gained 14.9% over the past fiscal year. 

Jul 5, 2019 7:59 am (IST)

Yes Bank, HCL, Vebdanta Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, L&T, HDFC Bank and NTPC fell up to 3.56 per cent. However, investors are remain positive that the Modi govt will help boost consumption band revive economic growth.

Jul 5, 2019 7:57 am (IST)

BSE's Sensex closed at 68.81 points, 0.17% higher to 39,908.06. NSE Nifty increased 30 points, 0.25% to 11,946.75. On Sensex, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints and PowerGrid were gainers, that rose to 2.53% on Thursday.

Jul 5, 2019 7:56 am (IST)

Economic Survey Impacts the Market | The Economic Survey, which was tabled in the Parliament on Thursday, ahead of the Union Budget which is to be announced on Friday, left a positive impact on the stock market yesterday. Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed with gains on Thursday, for a fourth session, as the Economic Survey predicted that India's economic growth would rise to 7 percent after a five-year low.

Sensex, Stock Market LIVE: Tepid Dalal Street Awaits Growth Trigger in Nirmala Sitharaman's 1st Budget
"Investment rate has been seen picking up in FY20 on higher credit growth and improved demand. However, gains remained capped as some concern about monsoon rains in the week resurfaced," said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

The pre-Budget Economic Survey said India now needs to shift gears to accelerate and sustain a higher growth rate to become a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25.

Authored by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian, the survey stated that investment (especially private) is the 'key driver' that boosts demand, productivity and jobs.

Investors are now awaiting the fiscal road map and reform measures to be announced in the Budget, analysts said.

"Markets will take their cues from the finance minister and reward a pro-growth, pro-reform Budget," said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

Sectorally, BSE telecom, realty, basic materials, FMCG and auto indices ended up to 1.53 per cent higher. Consumer durables, metal and healthcare declined up to 1.58 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE midcap index lost 0.19 per cent, while the smallcap gauge inched up 0.12 per cent.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated 24 paise to 68.89 against the US dollar intra-day.

On the global front, stocks spurted on hopes that the US Federal Reserve will slash rates this month, to be followed by other central banks.

In Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the red, while those in Tokyo and Seoul finished with gains. Equity markets in Europe were trading on a positive note in their respective early sessions.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.08 per cent to USD 63.77 per barrel.
