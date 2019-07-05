Sensex, Nifty, Stock Market LIVE: BSE Sensex Dips After Reclaiming 40,000-Mark Ahead of Budget 2019

Read More

BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Stock Market LIVE: Benchmark indices have turned lower amid volatility ahead of Budget 2019 with the BSE Sensex down 37.10 points at 39,870.96 and the NSE Nifty down 19.10 points to 11,927.70. Earlier in the day, Sensex had reclaimed the 40,000-mark for the first time since June 11.The share market remains optimistic that the Narendra Modi government 2.0's first Budget, to be presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will propose measures to boost consumption and revive growth. On Budget eve, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 68.81 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 39,908.06, while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 30 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 11,946.75. Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints and PowerGrid, which rose up to 2.53 per cent.