Sensex, Nifty, Stock Market LIVE: BSE Sensex Dips After Reclaiming 40,000-Mark Ahead of Budget 2019

News18.com | July 5, 2019, 10:44 AM IST
Event Highlights

BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Stock Market LIVE: Benchmark indices have turned lower amid volatility ahead of Budget 2019 with the BSE Sensex down 37.10 points at 39,870.96 and the NSE Nifty down 19.10 points to 11,927.70. Earlier in the day, Sensex had reclaimed the 40,000-mark for the first time since June 11.

The share market remains optimistic that the Narendra Modi government 2.0's first Budget, to be presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will propose measures to boost consumption and revive growth. On Budget eve, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 68.81 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 39,908.06, while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 30 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 11,946.75. Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints and PowerGrid, which rose up to 2.53 per cent.
Jul 5, 2019 10:43 am (IST)

"Government should provide thrust on manufacturing by extending sunset clauses. Capital market is looking for support from this budget," analyst Ashok Wadhwa of Ambit Capital said. He added that the govt should consider changing the definition of LTCG tax.

Jul 5, 2019 10:39 am (IST)

JSW Steel shares open at 275.75 at Friday. The stocks rose by 0.45 percent ahead of the Union Budget. JSW Steel was recently in news for its bid to acquire debt-laden Asian Colour Coated Ispat Ltd for Rs 1,500 crore under the NCLT process. In July 2018 as well, JSW Steel and AION Investments Private II Ltd had acquired cash-strapped Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd through the NCLT resolution process for Rs 2,850 crore.

Jul 5, 2019 10:38 am (IST)

IndusInd Bank opened at 1,498.70 on Friday. The stocks rose by 0.93 percent ahead of Union Budget. IndusInd Bank earlier in the week announced that it has picked up a 2.58% stake in Satin Creditcare Network, by converting debentures which the private lender had subscribed earlier. The stake buys in Satin, which was first announced in 2017, came just days before Bharat Financial Inclusion merged with IndusInd Bank on 4 July.

Jul 5, 2019 10:36 am (IST)

With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to announce the budget in a short while, Bharti Airtel stocks fell by 0.1% to open at 362.75.The promoters holding in the company stood at 67.14%, while Institutions and non-institutions held 30.86% and 2%, respectively.

Jul 5, 2019 10:34 am (IST)

"Governance in the banking sector needs to be improved. Urgent action is needed to remove bad assets from balance sheets. Creating a bad bank is a possible solution to focus on new lending," former deputy Governor of RBI Rakesh Mohan says.

Jul 5, 2019 10:33 am (IST)

Elara Capital recommended buying Sobha with a price target at Rs 672, after June sales data, which may result in 20 percent potential upside. " Sobha’s pre-sales run-rate and cash collections have been steady for several quarters, and they are expected to pick up, aided by new launches and resilient demand in markets where the company operates. Its strong brand presence in the market, execution track record and sales momentum provide comfort on sustainable growth," Elara Capital said.

Jul 5, 2019 10:29 am (IST)

Market Indices Lower | As the Budget is set to be announced, the BSE Sensex was down 37.10 points at 39,870.96 and the Nifty50 fell 19.10 points to 11,927.70.

Jul 5, 2019 10:26 am (IST)

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has made its first purchase of U.S.-produced Thunder Horse crude oil via a tender for mid-October delivery. The state-run refiner placed an order to buy 1 million barrels of the oil with BP on Thursday evening.

Jul 5, 2019 10:23 am (IST)

HCL Technologies shares opens at 1,043 on Friday. The price of the share increased by 0.35 percent ahead of Union Budget 2019. Earlier in the week, HCL Technologies said it has completed the planned acquisition of select IBM products for security, marketing, commerce and digital solutions.

Jul 5, 2019 10:21 am (IST)

"The transfer of RBI’s excess reserves has taken more time than expected. From an investment standpoint, I don't expect structural reforms in the budget," Arvind Sanger of Geosphere Capital Management says. The system needs liquidity injection and Q1FY20 results will be extremely weak, he adds.

Jul 5, 2019 10:19 am (IST)

JPMorgan's Jahangir Aziz hopes that the budget will focus on healthcare and education. Tax administration should improve, and the goods and services tax (GST) should be simplified, he adds. Raising the budget for privatisation can help lower fiscal deficit, he continues. "Cannot keep blaming GST and demonetisation for slowdown," he maintains.

Jul 5, 2019 10:17 am (IST)

Lakshmi Vilas Bankapproved the allotment of 1,68,00,000 equity shares to Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited by way of preferential issue at the price of Rs 112 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 188.16 crore. The paid-up capital of the bank has now increased from Rs 319,91,37,510 (comprising of 31,99,13,751 shares of Rs 10 each) to Rs 336,71,37,510 (comprising of 33,67, 13,751 shares of Rs 10 each), it added.

Jul 5, 2019 10:15 am (IST)

Ahead the of Union Budget 2019, share price for Bajaj Auto Open at 2,898 with a marginal increase of 0.73%. The share price rose by 21.05 points. The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 10 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,213.95 on 12 July 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,425 on 25 October 2018.

Jul 5, 2019 10:13 am (IST)

Eicher Motors share price opened at 19,949 on Friday. The cost of the share increased by 0.48 percent. Earlier this week, Eicher Motors’ motorcycle arm Royal Enfield reported a 22% decline in total sales to 58,339 units in June. The company sold a total of 74,477 units in the corresponding month last year.

Jul 5, 2019 10:10 am (IST)

"I expect some critical decision on the NBFC sector and material reform PSU banking sector," says ex-Chairman and MD of State bank of India, Arundhati Bhattacharya."I hope some steps are taken on PJ Nayak Committee recommendations in the Budget. Privatisation is not the panacea for all problems," she tell CNBC-TV18.

Jul 5, 2019 10:07 am (IST)

A 10% long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on gains of more than Rs1 lakh from sales of equity was introduced by the govt last year, which may be eliminated to boost investment, according to Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia.

Jul 5, 2019 10:03 am (IST)

Cipla Share opened at 551.55 on Friday. The price of the Cipla share marginally increased by 0.02 percent. Cipla had said earlier it was looking at continued growth across all its key markets in fiscal year 2019-20 and plans to file over 12 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) during the period. For the Indian market, it is looking at strong growth in existing franchises including respiratory and ramp-up of chronic therapies such as diabetes, cardio and women health.

Jul 5, 2019 10:01 am (IST)

YES Bank faces 5-year low in the stock market. 

Jul 5, 2019 9:58 am (IST)

Asian Paints stocks increased by 9.25 points to open at 1,363.90. The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Re 1 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,529.95 on 3 April 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,119.60 on 23 October 2018.

Jul 5, 2019 9:57 am (IST)

Bharat Petroleum Shares open at 380.25. The share price of the company decreased by 3.50 on Friday. Last month, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (Indian Oil), and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL) signed an agreement for formation of a joint venture company for implementation and subsequent operation of 2,757km long LPG pipeline from Kandla to Gorakhpur. BPCL, Indian Oil and HPCL would have 25%, 50% and 25% equity holding respectively in the JV.

Jul 5, 2019 9:51 am (IST)

Agriculture Likely to Remain Priority | NDA 2.0's first budget is likely to continue prioritizing the agriculture sector which seeks higher investments for revival. Doubling farmers income by 2022 is another key point, which would demand the government’s attention, presently being quite off from the target, according to expert KR Choksey.

Jul 5, 2019 9:47 am (IST)

Bajaj Financial Services shares rose by 27.45 points to open at 8,545. The stocks have witnessed a rise of 0.32%. The Bajaj Finserv stock has returned 46% to investors in the last one year compared with a 12% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

Jul 5, 2019 9:45 am (IST)

Bajaj Finance shares have increased by 0.29 percent to reach 3,734.00. The shares opened at 3,734.00 on Friday. Bajaj Finance shares have surged a whopping 61% in the last one year compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

Jul 5, 2019 9:39 am (IST)

Sun Pharma opens at 393.50. The stocks rose by a marginal 0.48%.

Jul 5, 2019 9:38 am (IST)

Axis Bank opens at 808. The shares have decreased by 0.40.

Jul 5, 2019 9:37 am (IST)

Adani Ports opens at 416.40, and the shares have decreased by 0.20.

Jul 5, 2019 9:30 am (IST)

Sensex Gainers & Losers | Here are the gainers and losers at BSE Sensex in Opening Trade today:

Jul 5, 2019 9:25 am (IST)

Nifty Gainers & Losers | Here are the gainers and losers in Nifty Opening Trade today

Jul 5, 2019 9:24 am (IST)

Nifty Gainers & Losers | Here are the gainers and losers in Nifty Opening Trade today:

Jul 5, 2019 9:21 am (IST)

Market Opening | The BSE Sensex climbed by  40.35 points to 39,948.41 and the Nifty50 rose 15.10 points to 11,961.90.

On Friday morning, Bajaj Financial Services shares rose by 27.45 points to open at 8,545. The stocks have witnessed a rise of 0.32%. The Bajaj Finserv stock has returned 46% to investors in the last one year compared with a 12% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

Market sentiment remained positive after the Economic Survey projected GDP growth at 7 per cent in 2019-20 from an estimated 6.8 per cent in the previous year.

"Investment rate has been seen picking up in FY20 on higher credit growth and improved demand. However, gains remained capped as some concern about monsoon rains in the week resurfaced," said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

The pre-Budget Economic Survey said India now needs to shift gears to accelerate and sustain a higher growth rate to become a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25.

Authored by Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian, the survey stated that investment (especially private) is the 'key driver' that boosts demand, productivity and jobs.

Investors are now awaiting the fiscal road map and reform measures to be announced in the Budget, analysts said.

"Markets will take their cues from the finance minister and reward a pro-growth, pro-reform Budget," said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

Sectorally, BSE telecom, realty, basic materials, FMCG and auto indices ended up to 1.53 per cent higher. Consumer durables, metal and healthcare declined up to 1.58 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE midcap index lost 0.19 per cent, while the smallcap gauge inched up 0.12 per cent.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated 24 paise to 68.89 against the US dollar intra-day.

On the global front, stocks spurted on hopes that the US Federal Reserve will slash rates this month, to be followed by other central banks.

In Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the red, while those in Tokyo and Seoul finished with gains. Equity markets in Europe were trading on a positive note in their respective early sessions.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.08 per cent to USD 63.77 per barrel.
