English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sensex Suffers More Losses as Rupee Hits Record Low
Lingering trade war concerns between the US and China accelerated selling on the domestic bourses.
Representative image
Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex fell over 90 points in early trade on Thursday after the rupee sank to a lifetime low of 69.10 against the US dollar amid firming crude oil prices.
There was also caution among investors on the expiry day of the June series derivatives contracts, brokers said.
The 30-share index, which had lost 272.93 points in the previous session, fell further by 90.26 points, or 0.25 per cent to 35,126.85.
The NSE Nifty also dropped by 31.30 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 10,640.10.
Sectoral indices led by realty, capital goods, PSU, oil and gas, infrastructure, banking and power remained in the negative zone, declining up to 1.43 per cent.
Brokers said market sentiment was fragile following the rupee hitting a new low of 69.10 against the dollar amid rising crude oil rates.
Brent crude was trading at nearly USD 78 a barrel in Asian trade on Thursday.
Besides, lingering trade war concerns between the US and China accelerated selling on the domestic bourses, they added.
The laggards included NTPC, Coal India, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, SBI, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, HDFC Ltd, Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank and Bajaj Auto, falling up to 2.48 per cent.
Bucking the trend, stocks of software exporter such as Infosys, TCS and Wipro were trading higher by up to 2.12 per cent, largely supported by a weak rupee.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.20 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.44 per cent in early deals. Shanghai Composite Index too was up 0.20 per cent.
The US Dow Jones ended lower by 0.68 per cent in Wednesday's trade.
Also Watch
There was also caution among investors on the expiry day of the June series derivatives contracts, brokers said.
The 30-share index, which had lost 272.93 points in the previous session, fell further by 90.26 points, or 0.25 per cent to 35,126.85.
The NSE Nifty also dropped by 31.30 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 10,640.10.
Sectoral indices led by realty, capital goods, PSU, oil and gas, infrastructure, banking and power remained in the negative zone, declining up to 1.43 per cent.
Brokers said market sentiment was fragile following the rupee hitting a new low of 69.10 against the dollar amid rising crude oil rates.
Brent crude was trading at nearly USD 78 a barrel in Asian trade on Thursday.
Besides, lingering trade war concerns between the US and China accelerated selling on the domestic bourses, they added.
The laggards included NTPC, Coal India, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, SBI, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, HDFC Ltd, Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank and Bajaj Auto, falling up to 2.48 per cent.
Bucking the trend, stocks of software exporter such as Infosys, TCS and Wipro were trading higher by up to 2.12 per cent, largely supported by a weak rupee.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.20 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.44 per cent in early deals. Shanghai Composite Index too was up 0.20 per cent.
The US Dow Jones ended lower by 0.68 per cent in Wednesday's trade.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
African Migrants Abandoned By Algeria Are Stranded In The Sahara Desert
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
-
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
African Migrants Abandoned By Algeria Are Stranded In The Sahara Desert
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Friday 22 June , 2018 Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,125.05
|+12.45
|+0.59
|Dewan Housing
|648.30
|+5.20
|+0.81
|TCS
|1,845.50
|-12.50
|-0.67
|ICICI Bank
|274.40
|-4.65
|-1.67
|Infosys
|1,289.95
|+19.95
|+1.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICRA
|3,261.00
|+2.10
|+0.06
|TCS
|1,848.00
|-11.80
|-0.63
|Dewan Housing
|648.65
|+6.15
|+0.96
|Gujarat Pipavav
|107.50
|+0.85
|+0.80
|Eicher Motors
|28,100.00
|-271.30
|-0.96
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IOC
|158.50
|+2.85
|+1.83
|M&M
|908.20
|+15.55
|+1.74
|Infosys
|1,289.80
|+19.80
|+1.56
|Tata Steel
|549.25
|+6.05
|+1.11
|ONGC
|157.75
|+1.50
|+0.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|908.50
|+17.15
|+1.92
|Infosys
|1,289.95
|+20.75
|+1.63
|ONGC
|157.65
|+1.50
|+0.96
|Tata Steel
|549.20
|+5.95
|+1.10
|Wipro
|257.95
|+2.10
|+0.82
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|686.50
|-27.75
|-3.89
|Titan Company
|838.55
|-31.10
|-3.58
|Coal India
|260.75
|-5.15
|-1.94
|HPCL
|271.45
|-5.15
|-1.86
|GAIL
|322.15
|-6.65
|-2.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|261.00
|-5.45
|-2.05
|ICICI Bank
|274.50
|-4.40
|-1.58
|Power Grid Corp
|185.00
|-3.10
|-1.65
|HDFC
|1,880.70
|-26.30
|-1.38
|Yes Bank
|331.65
|-3.45
|-1.03
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The World of India's 'Addicted' Gamers: Is it Really a Mental Disorder?
- Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio's First Look Will Leave You Excited for Tarantino's Masterpiece
- Virat Kohli Keen to Experiment With Batting Order, Wilson Stays Positive
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Sister Dislocates Shoulder Celebrating Neymar's Goal
- Priyanka Chopra Just Confirmed Her Relationship With Nick Jonas in This Instagram Post