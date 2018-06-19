English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sensex Suffers More Losses, Down 148 pts on Global Cues
All sectoral indices, led by oil and gas, power, realty and power were in the negative zone, falling up to 1.31 per cent.
File photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex declined by over 148 points in early trade today, tracking a weak trend in global markets as the trade spat between the US and China intensified.
Unabated capital outflows by foreign funds and profit-booking by retail investors too dampened sentiment.
The 30-share index, which had lost 73.88 points in the previous session, drifted down by 148.34 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 35,399.92.
The NSE Nifty too was quoting lower by 52.55 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 10,747.30.
All sectoral indices, led by oil and gas, power, realty and power were in the negative zone, falling up to 1.31 per cent.
The laggards included Vedanta, HUL, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, Wipro, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, RIL, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid and IndusInd Bank, falling by up to 1.64 per cent.
Stocks of oil marketing companies such as HPCL, BPCL and IOC, which had a good day yesterday, came under selling pressure in line with the overall trend and fell up to 3 per cent.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 754.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 824.10 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.
Global markets were rattled after US President Donald Trump unveiled plans to impose 10 per cent tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese goods on top of the previous punitive measures over Beijing's "unacceptable" move to raise its own tariffs.
In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 2.20 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.82 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite too declined 2.58 per cent.
The US Dow Jones ended 0.41 per cent lower in yesterday's trade.
Also Watch
Unabated capital outflows by foreign funds and profit-booking by retail investors too dampened sentiment.
The 30-share index, which had lost 73.88 points in the previous session, drifted down by 148.34 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 35,399.92.
The NSE Nifty too was quoting lower by 52.55 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 10,747.30.
All sectoral indices, led by oil and gas, power, realty and power were in the negative zone, falling up to 1.31 per cent.
The laggards included Vedanta, HUL, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, Wipro, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, RIL, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid and IndusInd Bank, falling by up to 1.64 per cent.
Stocks of oil marketing companies such as HPCL, BPCL and IOC, which had a good day yesterday, came under selling pressure in line with the overall trend and fell up to 3 per cent.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 754.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 824.10 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.
Global markets were rattled after US President Donald Trump unveiled plans to impose 10 per cent tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese goods on top of the previous punitive measures over Beijing's "unacceptable" move to raise its own tariffs.
In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 2.20 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.82 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite too declined 2.58 per cent.
The US Dow Jones ended 0.41 per cent lower in yesterday's trade.
Also Watch
-
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Monday 18 June , 2018
Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Thursday 14 June , 2018
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Monday 18 June , 2018 Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Thursday 14 June , 2018 What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|289.80
|-3.20
|-1.09
|TCS
|1,835.00
|+6.00
|+0.33
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,411.85
|+26.00
|+1.09
|Tata Steel
|559.60
|+1.10
|+0.20
|Lupin
|912.00
|+9.80
|+1.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,835.50
|+4.80
|+0.26
|Tata Global Bev
|267.55
|-7.25
|-2.64
|Jubilant Food
|2,783.90
|-24.95
|-0.89
|CARE
|1,372.65
|-5.25
|-0.38
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,411.00
|+30.75
|+1.29
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|343.35
|+5.25
|+1.55
|Bajaj Finance
|2,273.00
|+29.85
|+1.33
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,411.80
|+25.95
|+1.09
|Lupin
|912.00
|+9.80
|+1.09
|Bharti Airtel
|373.40
|+2.50
|+0.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,411.00
|+30.75
|+1.29
|Asian Paints
|1,286.75
|+10.05
|+0.79
|ONGC
|165.60
|+1.25
|+0.76
|Yes Bank
|333.70
|+2.45
|+0.74
|Bharti Airtel
|372.85
|+1.60
|+0.43
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|312.70
|-9.40
|-2.92
|IOC
|169.10
|-4.80
|-2.76
|BPCL
|411.75
|-11.35
|-2.68
|Vedanta
|226.50
|-5.70
|-2.45
|Adani Ports
|363.55
|-7.00
|-1.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,245.50
|-21.00
|-1.66
|Adani Ports
|363.55
|-6.50
|-1.76
|NTPC
|154.65
|-2.05
|-1.31
|Wipro
|262.00
|-3.60
|-1.36
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,884.30
|-109.10
|-1.21
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexico Face Action Over 'Homophobic' Chants
- Have You Seen These Personal Photos, Videos of 'Dancing Uncle' Sanjeev Srivastav Yet?
- Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
- Meghan Markle Receives Mixed Reactions for her Oscar de la Renta Dress
- News18 Network Reiterates Its Top Position, Launches Multimedia Campaign '18=1'