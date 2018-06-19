GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Suffers More Losses, Down 148 pts on Global Cues

All sectoral indices, led by oil and gas, power, realty and power were in the negative zone, falling up to 1.31 per cent.

PTI

Updated:June 19, 2018, 10:19 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Suffers More Losses, Down 148 pts on Global Cues
File photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex declined by over 148 points in early trade today, tracking a weak trend in global markets as the trade spat between the US and China intensified.

Unabated capital outflows by foreign funds and profit-booking by retail investors too dampened sentiment.

The 30-share index, which had lost 73.88 points in the previous session, drifted down by 148.34 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 35,399.92.

The NSE Nifty too was quoting lower by 52.55 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 10,747.30.

All sectoral indices, led by oil and gas, power, realty and power were in the negative zone, falling up to 1.31 per cent.

The laggards included Vedanta, HUL, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, Wipro, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, RIL, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid and IndusInd Bank, falling by up to 1.64 per cent.
Stocks of oil marketing companies such as HPCL, BPCL and IOC, which had a good day yesterday, came under selling pressure in line with the overall trend and fell up to 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 754.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 824.10 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Global markets were rattled after US President Donald Trump unveiled plans to impose 10 per cent tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese goods on top of the previous punitive measures over Beijing's "unacceptable" move to raise its own tariffs.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 2.20 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.82 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite too declined 2.58 per cent.

The US Dow Jones ended 0.41 per cent lower in yesterday's trade.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,397.80 -150.46 ( -0.42%)

Nifty 50

10,746.05 -53.80 ( -0.50%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 289.80 -3.20 -1.09
TCS 1,835.00 +6.00 +0.33
Dr Reddys Labs 2,411.85 +26.00 +1.09
Tata Steel 559.60 +1.10 +0.20
Lupin 912.00 +9.80 +1.09
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,835.50 +4.80 +0.26
Tata Global Bev 267.55 -7.25 -2.64
Jubilant Food 2,783.90 -24.95 -0.89
CARE 1,372.65 -5.25 -0.38
Dr Reddys Labs 2,411.00 +30.75 +1.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 343.35 +5.25 +1.55
Bajaj Finance 2,273.00 +29.85 +1.33
Dr Reddys Labs 2,411.80 +25.95 +1.09
Lupin 912.00 +9.80 +1.09
Bharti Airtel 373.40 +2.50 +0.67
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,411.00 +30.75 +1.29
Asian Paints 1,286.75 +10.05 +0.79
ONGC 165.60 +1.25 +0.76
Yes Bank 333.70 +2.45 +0.74
Bharti Airtel 372.85 +1.60 +0.43
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 312.70 -9.40 -2.92
IOC 169.10 -4.80 -2.76
BPCL 411.75 -11.35 -2.68
Vedanta 226.50 -5.70 -2.45
Adani Ports 363.55 -7.00 -1.89
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 1,245.50 -21.00 -1.66
Adani Ports 363.55 -6.50 -1.76
NTPC 154.65 -2.05 -1.31
Wipro 262.00 -3.60 -1.36
Maruti Suzuki 8,884.30 -109.10 -1.21
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Recommended For You