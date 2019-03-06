English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Surges by 157 Points; Nifty Crosses 11,000 Mark in Early Trade
The BSE barometer Sensex opened positively at 36,544.86 and further consolidated its gains to trade at 36,599.69, climbing 157.15 points, or 0.49 per cent, over the previous close. It had gained nearly 379 points to close at 36,442 on Tuesday.
Representative image (Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Indian bourses furthered gains in early trade on Wednesday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty adding 157 points and 53 points, respectively, on sustained buying mainly in stocks of finance, metal and capital goods sectors.
The BSE barometer Sensex opened positively at 36,544.86 and further consolidated its gains to trade at 36,599.69, climbing 157.15 points, or 0.49 per cent, over the previous close. It had gained nearly 379 points to close at 36,442 on Tuesday.
The 30-share index gained nearly 575 points in the last two trading sessions.
The NSE gauge Nifty opened at 11,024.85 and rose to 11,040.85, gaining 53.40 points, or 0.49 per cent. The 50-scrip index had jumped 124 points to close at 10,987.
On BSE, ICICI Bank, SBI, Vedanta were leading the gainers chart.
"The buoyancy in the market sentiment is clearly evident from last few sessions, where mid and small caps have come to the fore and started to outperform. The market breadth has also improved on the back of the market participants sensing the possibility of the incumbent government retaining power, which naturally provides policy stability," Devang Mehta, Head - Equity Advisory, Centrum Wealth Management, said.
However, Asian bourses remained in tight ranges on Wednesday as investors awaited fresh cues from US-China trade talks and weighed weaker Wall Street sentiment
The BSE barometer Sensex opened positively at 36,544.86 and further consolidated its gains to trade at 36,599.69, climbing 157.15 points, or 0.49 per cent, over the previous close. It had gained nearly 379 points to close at 36,442 on Tuesday.
The 30-share index gained nearly 575 points in the last two trading sessions.
The NSE gauge Nifty opened at 11,024.85 and rose to 11,040.85, gaining 53.40 points, or 0.49 per cent. The 50-scrip index had jumped 124 points to close at 10,987.
On BSE, ICICI Bank, SBI, Vedanta were leading the gainers chart.
"The buoyancy in the market sentiment is clearly evident from last few sessions, where mid and small caps have come to the fore and started to outperform. The market breadth has also improved on the back of the market participants sensing the possibility of the incumbent government retaining power, which naturally provides policy stability," Devang Mehta, Head - Equity Advisory, Centrum Wealth Management, said.
However, Asian bourses remained in tight ranges on Wednesday as investors awaited fresh cues from US-China trade talks and weighed weaker Wall Street sentiment
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|370.80
|2.08
|Reliance
|1,252.35
|1.19
|Indiabulls Hsg
|744.50
|0.61
|Dewan Housing
|151.25
|12.96
|Wipro
|282.00
|3.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Relaxo Footwear
|768.50
|2.37
|Dewan Housing
|151.40
|12.99
|Indiabulls Hsg
|744.25
|0.68
|ICICI Bank
|370.60
|2.28
|Yes Bank
|235.90
|-0.59
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|282.00
|3.41
|Bharti Infratel
|304.50
|2.82
|Vedanta
|179.15
|2.40
|Bajaj Finance
|2,756.00
|2.26
|ICICI Bank
|370.80
|2.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|179.15
|2.40
|ICICI Bank
|370.60
|2.28
|Bajaj Finance
|2,757.30
|2.34
|SBI
|281.10
|1.83
|ITC
|287.40
|1.68
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|476.20
|-1.70
|Hero Motocorp
|2,756.50
|-1.40
|Axis Bank
|722.75
|-1.27
|Tata Motors
|191.80
|-1.16
|HUL
|1,709.00
|-0.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,757.00
|-1.42
|Axis Bank
|723.15
|-1.22
|Tata Motors
|191.90
|-1.08
|HUL
|1,709.00
|-0.88
|HCL Tech
|1,045.00
|-0.78
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twinkle Khanna's Warning to Akshay Kumar For Setting Himself on Fire Will Leave You in Splits
- Delhi Ranked Most Polluted Capital in the World - Here's How We Can Reduce Air Pollution
- No Glass Ceilings in Space: NASA's First All-Female Spacewalk is Finally Happening!
- The Sharp RoBoHon Smartphone Concept is Incredibly Creepy And Yet Very Cute
- Rajasthan Man Postpones Wedding to Pakistani Girl Amid Indo-Pak Tensions
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results