LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Surges Over 200 Points; Nifty Reclaims 11,400 Mark

The 30-share index was trading 240.83 points, or 0.64 per cent, higher at 37,995.72, while the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 74.90 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 11,418.15.

PTI

Updated:March 15, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Surges Over 200 Points; Nifty Reclaims 11,400 Mark
Representative image of Sensex.
Loading...
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,400 level Friday, tracking by gains in banking, auto and IT stocks amid unabated foreign fund inflow, strengthening rupee and positive global cues.

The 30-share index was trading 240.83 points, or 0.64 per cent, higher at 37,995.72, while the 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 74.90 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 11,418.15.

In the previous session, the Sensex ended 2.72 points, or 0.01 per cent, higher at 37,754.89, and the broader Nifty closed with gains of 1.55 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 11,343.25.

Top gainers in early trade include Kotak Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, M&M, TCS, Maruti, Infosys and Axis Bank, rising up to 3.40 per cent

While, HUL, Coal India, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Tata Steel and Bajaj Auto were top losers, falling up to 1.47 per cent.

According to Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, the market seems to be in a positive mood ahead of the 2019 general elections.

"Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have pumped around Rs 30,000 crore this year which is a positive for equities. Investors seem to be factoring another term for the current government," he said.

On a net basis, FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,482.99 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 817.77 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 0.95 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.54 per cent, Kospi gained 0.69 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei rallied 1.03 per cent in early trade.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.02 per cent higher on Thursday.

The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated by 20 paise to 69.14 against the US dollar in opening trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.01 per cent to USD 67.22 per barrel.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,024.32 +269.43 ( +0.71%)

NIFTY 50

11,426.85 +83.60 ( +0.74%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,321.65 -1.48
Kotak Mahindra 1,325.15 4.43
RBL Bank 648.15 1.77
ICICI Bank 395.30 1.91
HDFC 1,974.65 0.90
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 921.60 2.03
Reliance 1,322.60 -1.39
SRF 2,412.15 2.35
Yes Bank 245.05 -1.92
SBI 297.70 2.25
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,325.15 4.43
IOC 157.35 4.14
HPCL 276.95 3.67
ONGC 156.00 3.28
Power Grid Corp 193.25 3.01
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,325.30 4.31
ONGC 155.65 2.84
Power Grid Corp 192.35 2.61
TCS 2,040.20 2.59
NTPC 157.65 2.50
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,698.40 -2.24
Yes Bank 245.05 -1.92
ITC 290.80 -1.59
Reliance 1,321.65 -1.48
Bharti Airtel 337.70 -1.37
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,698.65 -2.23
Yes Bank 245.05 -1.92
Bharti Airtel 337.00 -1.71
ITC 290.95 -1.52
Reliance 1,322.60 -1.39
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram