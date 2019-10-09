Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Surges over 600 Points, Nifty Ends above 11,300 on Back of Banking and Financial Gains

On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank was the biggest gainer, spurting 5.45 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, M&M, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank.

PTI

Updated:October 9, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Representative Image.
Representative Image

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex surged over 645 points to close at 38,177.95 on Wednesday, propelled by gains in banking, financial and metal stocks.

After opening on a cautious note, the 30-share index gained momentum in afternoon trade. It finally closed at 38,177.95, showing a rise of 645.97 points or 1.72 per cent.

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty zoomed 186.90 points or 1.68 per cent to finish at 11,313.30.

On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank was the biggest gainer, spurting 5.45 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, M&M, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, Yes Bank was the biggest loser with 5.26 per cent decline. Other laggards were Hero Motocorp, HCL Tech, ITC, TCS, Infosys, ONGC and Bajaj Auto, falling up to 2.65 to per cent.

Stock markets were closed on Tuesday on account of 'Dussehra'.

The rupee was trading 3 paise lower at 70.98 against the US dollar (intra-day).

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.93 per cent to USD 87.78 per barrel. Asian markets were mixed following concerns over the US-China trade negotiations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,313.30 +186.90 ( +1.68%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 260.95 4.76
ICICI Bank 436.70 4.95
Yes Bank 43.25 -5.26
HDFC Bank 1,228.15 3.48
Reliance 1,324.75 1.12
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,001.50 1.67
Yes Bank 43.20 -5.26
SBI 260.90 4.78
ICICI Bank 436.60 4.88
Titan Company 1,229.05 -2.41
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,308.65 5.45
Bharti Airtel 359.40 5.23
ICICI Bank 436.70 4.95
SBI 260.95 4.76
UltraTechCement 4,043.55 4.47
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,309.50 5.45
Bharti Airtel 359.25 5.20
ICICI Bank 436.60 4.88
SBI 260.90 4.78
M&M 576.10 4.25
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 43.25 -5.26
Hero Motocorp 2,604.35 -2.60
Titan Company 1,230.30 -2.28
Zee Entertain 245.95 -2.21
HCL Tech 1,051.10 -2.17
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 43.20 -5.26
Hero Motocorp 2,603.80 -2.65
HCL Tech 1,050.90 -2.16
ITC 247.10 -1.81
TCS 2,020.65 -1.57
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram