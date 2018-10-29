GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Surges Over 718 Points, Banking Stocks Lead Rally

The country's top private sector lender ICICI Bank swung into profit in the second quarter of this ongoing fiscal. The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 119.55 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Ahona Sengupta |

Updated:October 29, 2018, 4:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Surges Over 718 Points, Banking Stocks Lead Rally
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex on Monday surged over 718 points to close over 34,000-level buoyed by the stellar performance of banking stocks tracking robust quarterly earnings and RBI's move to ease the liquidity crunch.

Among the Sensex constituents, ICICI Bank was the biggest gainer with 11 per cent jump, followed by State Bank of India, which rose 8.04 per cent.

The country's top private sector lender ICICI Bank swung into profit in the second quarter of this ongoing fiscal. The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 119.55 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

On a year-on-year basis, ICICI Bank, however, reported a 42 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,204.62 crore in the September 2018 quarter.

Other top Sensex gainers were Adani Ports, L&T, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and TCS, rising up to 7.33 per cent.

Market sentiments were further revived by the Reserve Bank's decision to pump in Rs 40,000 crore into the system in November through the purchase of government securities, with an aim to tackle liquidity crunch.

Snapping its two-day losing streak, the 30-share index ended 718.09 points or 2.15 per cent, higher at 34,067.40. It had opened 173.33 points or 0.52 per cent, higher at 33,522.64.

The NSE Nifty too surged 220.85 points, or 2.20 per cent, to reclaim the 10,250 marks. It had opened 44.25 points or 0.44 per cent, higher at 10,074.25.

Bucking the uptrend in a majority of Sensex constituents, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel fell up to 2.26 per cent.

Meanwhile, the rupee was trading flat at 73.43 against the US currency.

According to Friday's provisional data, foreign funds sold shares worth a net of Rs 1,356.66, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 1,875.89 crore.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,067.40 +718.09 ( +2.15%)

NIFTY 50

10,250.85 +220.85 ( +2.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 349.40 10.69
SBI 267.90 7.98
Yes Bank 181.30 0.33
HDFC 1,698.40 -0.22
Axis Bank 566.70 5.39
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 565.90 5.31
Ambuja Cements 192.90 1.34
ICICI Bank 349.15 10.82
Grasim 782.10 3.04
Yes Bank 181.25 0.39
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 771.55 12.82
ICICI Bank 349.40 10.69
SBI 267.90 7.98
Adani Ports 326.40 7.33
Axis Bank 566.70 5.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 349.15 10.82
SBI 268.05 8.04
Adani Ports 326.60 7.33
Axis Bank 565.90 5.31
Larsen 1,260.80 5.25
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,412.80 -2.28
HDFC Bank 1,926.30 -1.78
Kotak Mahindra 1,138.10 -1.77
Eicher Motors 21,461.90 -1.58
Bharti Airtel 294.10 -1.29
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,413.00 -2.22
HDFC Bank 1,924.00 -1.95
Kotak Mahindra 1,137.55 -1.85
Bharti Airtel 293.65 -1.56
HUL 1,553.85 -0.42
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...