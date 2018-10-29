English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Surges Over 718 Points, Banking Stocks Lead Rally
The country's top private sector lender ICICI Bank swung into profit in the second quarter of this ongoing fiscal. The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 119.55 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal.
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex on Monday surged over 718 points to close over 34,000-level buoyed by the stellar performance of banking stocks tracking robust quarterly earnings and RBI's move to ease the liquidity crunch.
Among the Sensex constituents, ICICI Bank was the biggest gainer with 11 per cent jump, followed by State Bank of India, which rose 8.04 per cent.
The country's top private sector lender ICICI Bank swung into profit in the second quarter of this ongoing fiscal. The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 119.55 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal.
On a year-on-year basis, ICICI Bank, however, reported a 42 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,204.62 crore in the September 2018 quarter.
Other top Sensex gainers were Adani Ports, L&T, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and TCS, rising up to 7.33 per cent.
Market sentiments were further revived by the Reserve Bank's decision to pump in Rs 40,000 crore into the system in November through the purchase of government securities, with an aim to tackle liquidity crunch.
Snapping its two-day losing streak, the 30-share index ended 718.09 points or 2.15 per cent, higher at 34,067.40. It had opened 173.33 points or 0.52 per cent, higher at 33,522.64.
The NSE Nifty too surged 220.85 points, or 2.20 per cent, to reclaim the 10,250 marks. It had opened 44.25 points or 0.44 per cent, higher at 10,074.25.
Bucking the uptrend in a majority of Sensex constituents, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel fell up to 2.26 per cent.
Meanwhile, the rupee was trading flat at 73.43 against the US currency.
According to Friday's provisional data, foreign funds sold shares worth a net of Rs 1,356.66, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 1,875.89 crore.
Among the Sensex constituents, ICICI Bank was the biggest gainer with 11 per cent jump, followed by State Bank of India, which rose 8.04 per cent.
The country's top private sector lender ICICI Bank swung into profit in the second quarter of this ongoing fiscal. The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 119.55 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal.
On a year-on-year basis, ICICI Bank, however, reported a 42 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,204.62 crore in the September 2018 quarter.
Other top Sensex gainers were Adani Ports, L&T, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and TCS, rising up to 7.33 per cent.
Market sentiments were further revived by the Reserve Bank's decision to pump in Rs 40,000 crore into the system in November through the purchase of government securities, with an aim to tackle liquidity crunch.
Snapping its two-day losing streak, the 30-share index ended 718.09 points or 2.15 per cent, higher at 34,067.40. It had opened 173.33 points or 0.52 per cent, higher at 33,522.64.
The NSE Nifty too surged 220.85 points, or 2.20 per cent, to reclaim the 10,250 marks. It had opened 44.25 points or 0.44 per cent, higher at 10,074.25.
Bucking the uptrend in a majority of Sensex constituents, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and Bharti Airtel fell up to 2.26 per cent.
Meanwhile, the rupee was trading flat at 73.43 against the US currency.
According to Friday's provisional data, foreign funds sold shares worth a net of Rs 1,356.66, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 1,875.89 crore.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Train 18, India's First Engine-less Train, Makes Debut On Tracks
-
Monday 29 October , 2018
Sri Lanka's Political Crisis: The Twists And Turns
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Train 18, India's First Engine-less Train, Makes Debut On Tracks
Monday 29 October , 2018 Sri Lanka's Political Crisis: The Twists And Turns
Friday 26 October , 2018 Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Friday 26 October , 2018 A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|349.40
|10.69
|SBI
|267.90
|7.98
|Yes Bank
|181.30
|0.33
|HDFC
|1,698.40
|-0.22
|Axis Bank
|566.70
|5.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|565.90
|5.31
|Ambuja Cements
|192.90
|1.34
|ICICI Bank
|349.15
|10.82
|Grasim
|782.10
|3.04
|Yes Bank
|181.25
|0.39
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|771.55
|12.82
|ICICI Bank
|349.40
|10.69
|SBI
|267.90
|7.98
|Adani Ports
|326.40
|7.33
|Axis Bank
|566.70
|5.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|349.15
|10.82
|SBI
|268.05
|8.04
|Adani Ports
|326.60
|7.33
|Axis Bank
|565.90
|5.31
|Larsen
|1,260.80
|5.25
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,412.80
|-2.28
|HDFC Bank
|1,926.30
|-1.78
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,138.10
|-1.77
|Eicher Motors
|21,461.90
|-1.58
|Bharti Airtel
|294.10
|-1.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,413.00
|-2.22
|HDFC Bank
|1,924.00
|-1.95
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,137.55
|-1.85
|Bharti Airtel
|293.65
|-1.56
|HUL
|1,553.85
|-0.42
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Julen Lopetegui Sacked as Real Madrid Manager
- In Numbers | Ro-HitMan Sharma Continues Happy Habit of Big Hundreds
- Cat or Crow? Viral Photo is a Flashback to Days of Blue or Gold Dress
- Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Haryana Get Big Win
- Buying Guide: You Don’t Realize it, But You Need an Air Purifier Inside Your Car
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...