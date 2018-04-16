English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Tanks 293 Points on Weak Asian Cues; Infosys Falls 4 Per Cent
The 30-share index fell by 293.31 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 33,899.34 in opening trade.
Image for representation.(Getty Images)
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex fell nearly 300 points to crack below the 34,000-mark on Monday amid weak Asian cues after a US-led strike on Syrian targets fuelled fresh geopolitical concerns.
The 30-share index fell by 293.31 points, or 0.85 per cent, to 33,899.34 in opening trade.
The gauge had gained 1,173.88 points in the previous seven sessions.
BSE sectoral indices, led by IT, Teck, oil and gas, PSU, power, infrastructure and banking stocks, declined up to 1.45 per cent.
The NSE Nifty was trading lower by 84.25 points, or 0.80 per cent, at 10,396.35.
Shares of Infosys fell 3.86 per cent to Rs 1,123.90 less-than-expected FY19 revenue guidance. The stock was the biggest contributor to the losses on Sensex.
Other major losers were Tata Motors, Wipro, Axis Bank, ONGC, NTPC, RIL, Dr Reddy's SBI, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paint and Tata Steel, falling by up to 1.54 per cent.
Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.44 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.05 per cent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei, however, was up 0.26 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.50 per cent lower in Friday's trade.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|589.55
|+16.35
|+2.85
|Infosys
|1,125.20
|-8.00
|-0.71
|Indiabulls Vent
|374.20
|-6.15
|-1.62
|HDFC
|1,889.70
|+19.25
|+1.03
|TCS
|3,166.60
|-21.05
|-0.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Idea Cellular
|71.40
|+0.15
|+0.21
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,102.70
|+1.05
|+0.05
|Indiabulls Vent
|373.45
|-6.95
|-1.83
|Power Grid Corp
|204.90
|+5.85
|+2.94
|Reliance
|943.70
|+6.45
|+0.69
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|204.90
|+5.70
|+2.86
|HUL
|1,445.55
|+26.05
|+1.84
|Titan Company
|997.60
|+17.10
|+1.74
|NTPC
|176.95
|+2.85
|+1.64
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|+4.15
|+1.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|204.90
|+5.85
|+2.94
|NTPC
|177.15
|+3.45
|+1.99
|HUL
|1,445.75
|+25.95
|+1.83
|ICICI Bank
|291.70
|+4.30
|+1.50
|ITC
|267.75
|+3.25
|+1.23
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|532.40
|-10.00
|-1.84
|Bharti Infratel
|334.00
|-6.05
|-1.78
|Wipro
|284.75
|-5.15
|-1.78
|Sun Pharma
|512.15
|-7.25
|-1.40
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,357.25
|-14.90
|-1.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|532.55
|-9.65
|-1.78
|Sun Pharma
|513.05
|-6.60
|-1.27
|Adani Ports
|383.00
|-4.80
|-1.24
|Wipro
|286.65
|-3.30
|-1.14
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,158.25
|-74.05
|-0.80
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
