Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Tanks 383 Points on F&O Expiry; Nifty Ends Below 11,000

After a highly volatile session, the 30-share Sensex ended 382.91 points, or 1.02 per cent, lower at 37,068.93. It hit an intra-day low of 36,987.35.

PTI

Updated:August 29, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BSE Sensex
Image for representation.
Loading...

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex slumped 383 points on Thursday, dragged by a sell-off in financial stocks, as August series derivatives expired amid tepid global cues.

After a highly volatile session, the 30-share Sensex ended 382.91 points, or 1.02 per cent, lower at 37,068.93. It hit an intra-day low of 36,987.35.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty shed 97.80 points, or 0.89 per cent, to finish at 10,948.30.

Top laggards among the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, SBI, HDFC, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, ITC, RIL, M&M, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank, losing up to 3.61 per cent. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, NTPC, ONGC, Asian Paints, Infosys and HUL were the top gainers, spurting up to 5.31 per cent.

Besides continued concerns over an impending global recession, domestic market witnessed high volatility on the back of weekly and monthly expiration of the August futures and options (F&O) contracts, experts said.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng, Kospi and Nikkei settled on a negative note, while Shanghai Composite Index ended in the green. Equities in Europe were trading significantly higher in their respective early sessions.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated marginally to 71.73 against the US dollar intra-day. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.03 per cent to USD 59.91 per barrel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,068.93 -382.91 ( -1.02%)

NIFTY 50

10,948.30 -97.80 ( -0.89%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 449.30 -1.74
ICICI Bank 404.40 -2.07
RBL Bank 319.20 1.70
HDFC 2,128.45 -2.68
Yes Bank 57.40 -3.53
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 57.35 -3.61
Indiabulls Hsg 449.35 -1.68
RBL Bank 319.40 1.83
Reliance 1,242.20 -1.65
Tata Motors 114.35 -1.72
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 434.65 5.22
Bharti Infratel 258.45 3.88
JSW Steel 211.95 3.01
NTPC 123.10 2.67
Vedanta 135.75 2.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 434.65 5.31
Vedanta 135.80 2.72
NTPC 123.05 2.63
Coal India 189.00 2.05
ONGC 123.40 1.86
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 274.50 -3.65
Yes Bank 57.40 -3.53
HDFC 2,128.45 -2.68
Axis Bank 661.15 -2.51
Kotak Mahindra 1,450.85 -2.21
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 57.35 -3.61
SBI 274.65 -3.60
HDFC 2,128.55 -2.69
Axis Bank 660.95 -2.53
Kotak Mahindra 1,450.30 -2.24
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram