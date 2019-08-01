Sensex Tanks Over 450 Points, Nifty Finishes Below 11,000-Mark
After a weak opening, the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged more than 750 points in late-afternoon trade, before finally ending at 37,018.32, down by 462.80 points or 1.23 per cent.
Representational Image.
Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled 463 points while the NSE Nifty closed below the key 11,000-mark on Thursday amid heavy selling in metal, banking and tech stocks.
Lacklustre economic data, unabated foreign fund outflows and disappointing quarterly earnings also dented market sentiment, traders said. After a weak opening, the 30-share BSE Sensex plunged more than 750 points in late-afternoon trade, before finally ending at 37,018.32, down by 462.80 points or 1.23 per cent.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty dropped 138 points or 1.24 per cent to end at 10,980.00. In the Sensex pack, Vedanta took the biggest hit (5.55 per cent), followed by Tata Motors, SBI, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel and Infosys, which lost up to 4.50 per cent.
On the other hand, Maruti, Power Grid, Reliance, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, HUL and NTPC ended in the green, spurting up to 1.86 per cent.
Overall investor sentiment was weak after official data released after market hours on Wednesday showed that growth of eight core industries dropped to 0.2 per cent in June, mainly due to contraction in oil-related sectors as well as cement production.
Additionally, the government's fiscal deficit touched Rs 4.32 lakh crore for the June quarter, which is 61.4 per cent of the budget estimate for 2019-20 fiscal. On the global front, the US Federal Reserve reduced the benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 2.0-2.25 per cent on Wednesday for the first time in more than a decade.
However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the move was not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts, sending global markets lower. Major automobile manufacturers on Thursday reported disappointing July sales data.
In addition, subdued corporate earnings also continued to weigh on the markets, traders said. Foreign investors sold shares worth Rs 1,497.07 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, as per provisional data with stock exchanges.
Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Kospi ended in the red, while Nikkei edged higher. Equities in Europe were trading mixed in their early sessions.
Meanwhile, the rupee was trading 26 paise lower at 69.06 against the US dollar (intra-day). The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.05 per cent to USD 64.37 per barrel.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,398.65
|-1.01
|SBI
|317.15
|-4.53
|Reliance
|1,180.25
|1.20
|Axis Bank
|669.30
|-0.71
|HDFC Bank
|2,221.80
|-1.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|323.95
|-4.10
|ICICI Bank
|417.15
|-1.73
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,574.10
|1.86
|Titan Company
|1,056.40
|0.02
|Yes Bank
|88.40
|-3.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|250.95
|2.12
|Wipro
|270.40
|1.92
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,572.60
|1.88
|Power Grid Corp
|214.00
|1.52
|Eicher Motors
|16,562.80
|1.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,574.10
|1.86
|Power Grid Corp
|214.05
|1.45
|Reliance
|1,180.55
|1.25
|Bajaj Auto
|2,540.65
|0.92
|Hero Motocorp
|2,370.00
|0.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|145.45
|-5.61
|JSW Steel
|225.25
|-5.14
|SBI
|317.15
|-4.53
|Tata Motors
|129.55
|-4.46
|Hindalco
|182.75
|-4.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|145.60
|-5.55
|Tata Motors
|129.50
|-4.50
|SBI
|317.20
|-4.47
|Bharti Airtel
|323.95
|-4.10
|Yes Bank
|88.40
|-3.18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spotify’s Rapid Growth Continues in Q2 2019; Now Has 108 Million Premium Subscribers
- Breastfeeding Week: 7 Surprising Ways Breastfeeding Benefits a Mother's Health
- Watch: Siberian Husky Calmly Paraglides with Owner at 3,500 Feet in Himachal Pradesh
- No Fun Playing Since Australian Open, Says Out-of-form Naomi Osaka
- Bangladesh Cricket Board Trolls ICC For Mistaking Charl Langeveldt as Andrew Hall