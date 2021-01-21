Sensex, Nifty Today LIVE Updates: Market at Record High, Sensex Hits 50,000-mark on Global Cues; Reliance, Bajaj Auto Top Gainers

Share price of Reliance Industries (RIL) rose nearly 2 percent on January 21 after the company got the approval of the Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) for its deal with Kishore Biyani-led Future Group. In August 2020, Biyani had entered into a Rs 24,713 crore agreement with Reliance Retail, an arm of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehouse businesses to Reliance Retail Retail Ventures (RRVL). The market regulator gave the nod to the deal on January 20.
Sensex Scales 50,000; Reliance Gains on Nod for Future Deal | Indian shares rose to a record high on Thursday, with the benchmark index scaling the 50,000 level for the first time, boosted by heavyweight Reliance Industries after the country's stock exchanges approved its deal with Future Group. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.44% to 14,708 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.45% at 50,014.55 by 0346 GMT. Investor sentiment was also boosted with global equity benchmarks hitting record highs on Wednesday on expectations of further U.S. stimulus from newly inaugurated U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.
CCI Approves Axis-Max Life Deal | Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday said it has approved the stake acquisition in Max Life Insurance Company by Axis Bank, Axis Capital and Axis Securities. As per the combination notice filed with CCI, the shareholding of Axis Bank in Max Life will increase to approximately 9.9 per cent. Currently, the bank holds about 1 per cent stake in Max Life and is also the biggest distributor of the insurer's products through banking channel. Additionally, Axis Capital Ltd and Axis Securities will acquire 2 percent and 1 percent, respectively, shareholding in Max Life.
The initial public offering of Indigo Paints, the fifth-largest decorative paints company in India, has been subscribed 1.9 times on its first day of the bidding on January 20. The public issue has received bids for 1.04 crore equity shares against offer size of 55.18 lakh shares (excluding anchor book), the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.