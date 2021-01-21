News18 Logo

Sensex, Nifty Today LIVE Updates: Market at Record High, Sensex Hits 50,000-mark on Global Cues; Reliance, Bajaj Auto Top Gainers

News18.com | January 21, 2021, 10:11 IST
Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates: Sensex hit 50,000-mark at pre-open on global cues on Thursday. At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 211.40 points or 0.42% at 50,003.52, and the Nifty was up 146 points or 1.00% at 14,790.70. The markets are said to be reacting to the strong cues coming from global markets with Joe Biden being sworn in as the President of the United States.

On Wednesday, equity benchmarks galloped to lifetime highs in lockstep with global markets which surged ahead of Biden's inauguration. Rallying for the second straight day, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced by 393.83 or 0.80 per cent to close at its fresh record of 49,792.12. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 123.55 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at a lifetime high of 14,644.70.
Jan 21, 2021 10:11 (IST)

Indian rupee opened higher at 72.96 per dollar on Thursday against Wednesday's close of 73.02, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market. On January 20, rupee ended at day's high at 73.02 per dollar against previous close of 73.17.

Jan 21, 2021 10:05 (IST)

Share price of Reliance Industries (RIL) rose nearly 2 percent on January 21 after the company got the approval of the Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) for its deal with Kishore Biyani-led Future Group. In August 2020, Biyani had entered into a Rs 24,713 crore agreement with Reliance Retail, an arm of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehouse businesses to Reliance Retail Retail Ventures (RRVL). The market regulator gave the nod to the deal on January 20.

Jan 21, 2021 09:58 (IST)

Indian indices opened at fresh record highs on Thursday with BSE Sensex crosses 50,000 level for the first time. At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was up 223.17 points or 0.45% at 50,015.29, and the Nifty was up 63 points or 0.43% at 14,707.70. About 1034 shares have advanced, 267 shares declined, and 68 shares are unchanged.

Jan 21, 2021 09:52 (IST)

Reliance Share Rises by 1.75% | Reliance shares rose 1.7% after Indian stock exchanges on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for Future Group's $3.4 billion deal to sell its retail assets, taking it a step closer towards closing a deal that has soured ties with its business partner Amazon.com Inc.

Jan 21, 2021 09:49 (IST)

Nifty Bank Hits Record High | Nifty Bank hits record high supported by the Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank. 

Jan 21, 2021 09:45 (IST)

Sensex Scales 50,000; Reliance Gains on Nod for Future Deal | Indian shares rose to a record high on Thursday, with the benchmark index scaling the 50,000 level for the first time, boosted by heavyweight Reliance Industries after the country's stock exchanges approved its deal with Future Group. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.44% to 14,708 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.45% at 50,014.55 by 0346 GMT. Investor sentiment was also boosted with global equity benchmarks hitting record highs on Wednesday on expectations of further U.S. stimulus from newly inaugurated U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.

Jan 21, 2021 09:44 (IST)

CCI Approves Axis-Max Life Deal | Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday said it has approved the stake acquisition in Max Life Insurance Company by Axis Bank, Axis Capital and Axis Securities. As per the combination notice filed with CCI, the shareholding of Axis Bank in Max Life will increase to approximately 9.9 per cent. Currently, the bank holds about 1 per cent stake in Max Life and is also the biggest distributor of the insurer's products through banking channel. Additionally, Axis Capital Ltd and Axis Securities will acquire 2 percent and 1 percent, respectively, shareholding in Max Life.

Jan 21, 2021 09:41 (IST)

The initial public offering of Indigo Paints, the fifth-largest decorative paints company in India, has been subscribed 1.9 times on its first day of the bidding on January 20. The public issue has received bids for 1.04 crore equity shares against offer size of 55.18 lakh shares (excluding anchor book), the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

Jan 21, 2021 09:40 (IST)

Bajaj Finance has sailed through the headwinds and emerged stronger with a leaner operating model and robust growth guidance. Growth guidance of ~ 25% for FY22E and opportunity to apply for banking licence have resulted in renewed interest of investors in the stock. 

Jan 21, 2021 09:38 (IST)

Stocks in Focus | Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, UPL and IndusInd Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty. Nifty Auto and Energy indices added 1 percent.

Jan 21, 2021 09:36 (IST)

Sensex Hits 50,000 for the First Time | The wait for 50,000 on the Sensex and 15,000 on the Nifty had got extended last week when bears took control of the market and pushed benchmark indices towards their crucial support levels. But, Sensex hits 50,000 for the first time today.

Bombay stock exchange. (Image for representation)

Among Sensex stocks, Maruti rose the most by 2.75 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra (2.67 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra (1.98 per cent) and Asian Paints (1.98 per cent). Heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC and TCS accounted for the lion's share of the gains.

Among losers, Power Grid dropped 1.75 per cent, NTPC 1.35 per cent, HDFC Bank 0.83 per cent and ITC 0.59 per cent. "An optimistic western market aided the Indian market to touch lifetime highs with new buying in segments like auto, IT and PSU Bank.

