Sensex, Nifty Today LIVE Updates: Market at Record High, Sensex Hits 50,000-mark on Global Cues; Reliance, Bajaj Auto Top Gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates: Sensex hit 50,000-mark at pre-open on global cues on Thursday. At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 211.40 points or 0.42% at 50,003.52, and the Nifty was up 146 points or 1.00% at 14,790.70. The markets are said to be reacting to the strong cues coming from global markets with Joe Biden being sworn in as the President of the United States.On Wednesday, equity benchmarks galloped to lifetime highs in lockstep with global markets which surged ahead of Biden's inauguration. Rallying for the second straight day, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced by 393.83 or 0.80 per cent to close at its fresh record of 49,792.12. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 123.55 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at a lifetime high of 14,644.70.