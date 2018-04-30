English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Tops 35,000-Mark, Nifty Above 10,700; Yes Bank, Infosys Among Big Gainers
The 30-share index again crossed the 35,000-mark by surging 228.73 points, or 0.65 percent, to trade at 35,198.43. The gauge had rallied 468.43 points in the previous two sessions.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex reclaimed the 35,000-mark and Nifty went past 10,700 on Monday on sustained buying by participants, driven by strong corporate earnings and positive global cues.
The 30-share index again crossed the 35,000-mark by surging 228.73 points, or 0.65 percent, to trade at 35,198.43. The gauge had rallied 468.43 points in the previous two sessions.
All the sectoral indices, led by IT, banking and Teck, were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 1.89 percent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,700-mark by climbing 62.70 points, or 0.58 percent, to 10,755.
Prominent gainers include Yes Bank, Adani Ports, Wipro, Infosys, TCS, SBI, Kotak Bank, L&T, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto and Asian Paints, rising up to 2 percent.
Shares of Reliance Industries, however, fell 1.43 percent after it announced plans to shut oil and gas production at its main fields in KG-D6 block in the coming months and begin complying with the government's guidelines for decommissioning facilities in the Bay of Bengal block where output has hit its lowest ever.
The company on Friday reported a 17.3 percent jump in its fourth-quarter net profit on the back of robust petrochemicals margins and telecom arm Jio's maiden profits.
Axis Bank shares fell over 3 percent on weak earnings declared last week, making it the biggest loser on Sensex.
Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 633.71 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 759.21 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.
Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.56 percent. Financial markets in Japan and China were shut today for public holidays. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.05 percent lower in Friday's trade.
Also Watch
The 30-share index again crossed the 35,000-mark by surging 228.73 points, or 0.65 percent, to trade at 35,198.43. The gauge had rallied 468.43 points in the previous two sessions.
All the sectoral indices, led by IT, banking and Teck, were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 1.89 percent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,700-mark by climbing 62.70 points, or 0.58 percent, to 10,755.
Prominent gainers include Yes Bank, Adani Ports, Wipro, Infosys, TCS, SBI, Kotak Bank, L&T, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto and Asian Paints, rising up to 2 percent.
Shares of Reliance Industries, however, fell 1.43 percent after it announced plans to shut oil and gas production at its main fields in KG-D6 block in the coming months and begin complying with the government's guidelines for decommissioning facilities in the Bay of Bengal block where output has hit its lowest ever.
The company on Friday reported a 17.3 percent jump in its fourth-quarter net profit on the back of robust petrochemicals margins and telecom arm Jio's maiden profits.
Axis Bank shares fell over 3 percent on weak earnings declared last week, making it the biggest loser on Sensex.
Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 633.71 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 759.21 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.
Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.56 percent. Financial markets in Japan and China were shut today for public holidays. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.05 percent lower in Friday's trade.
Also Watch
-
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
-
Saturday 28 April , 2018
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Saturday 28 April , 2018 International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|144.50
|-33.30
|-18.73
|Yes Bank
|362.00
|+13.10
|+3.75
|Axis Bank
|517.30
|-21.90
|-4.06
|Reliance
|963.30
|-33.00
|-3.31
|Dewan Housing
|641.00
|+6.50
|+1.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|145.00
|-32.90
|-18.49
|Tata Comm
|621.95
|+1.25
|+0.20
|Bharti Infratel
|313.55
|-8.30
|-2.58
|Bombay Dyeing
|310.35
|+20.25
|+6.98
|Reliance
|963.10
|-31.65
|-3.18
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|362.00
|+13.10
|+3.75
|HUL
|1,508.90
|+34.95
|+2.37
|TCS
|3,532.10
|+80.15
|+2.32
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,211.10
|+22.35
|+1.88
|Asian Paints
|1,201.70
|+20.10
|+1.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|362.05
|+13.60
|+3.90
|HUL
|1,509.05
|+34.50
|+2.34
|TCS
|3,531.40
|+76.60
|+2.22
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,210.35
|+21.80
|+1.83
|Larsen
|1,400.60
|+23.80
|+1.73
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|517.30
|-21.90
|-4.06
|Reliance
|963.30
|-33.00
|-3.31
|UPL
|729.85
|-24.50
|-3.25
|Bharti Infratel
|313.10
|-7.15
|-2.23
|GAIL
|325.10
|-5.70
|-1.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|518.05
|-20.85
|-3.87
|Reliance
|963.10
|-31.65
|-3.18
|ICICI Bank
|284.45
|-3.60
|-1.25
|Coal India
|283.85
|-1.70
|-0.60
|ONGC
|180.50
|-0.25
|-0.14
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rakhi Sawant Backs Saroj Khan's View on Casting Couch: 'Nobody Rapes Anyone in Film Industry. It's All Consensual'
- OnePlus 6 India Price To Start at Rs 36,999; India Launch On May 17
- Real Madrid Coach Zidane Says Focus on Scoring Early Against Bayern
- OnePlus 6 Launch On May 16 Will Be Available on Live Stream, Here's How You Can Tune In
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S to Receive Android P Developers Preview: Report