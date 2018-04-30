GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Sensex Tops 35,000-Mark, Nifty Above 10,700; Yes Bank, Infosys Among Big Gainers

The 30-share index again crossed the 35,000-mark by surging 228.73 points, or 0.65 percent, to trade at 35,198.43. The gauge had rallied 468.43 points in the previous two sessions.

PTI

Updated:April 30, 2018, 12:48 PM IST
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex reclaimed the 35,000-mark and Nifty went past 10,700 on Monday on sustained buying by participants, driven by strong corporate earnings and positive global cues.

All the sectoral indices, led by IT, banking and Teck, were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 1.89 percent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,700-mark by climbing 62.70 points, or 0.58 percent, to 10,755.

Prominent gainers include Yes Bank, Adani Ports, Wipro, Infosys, TCS, SBI, Kotak Bank, L&T, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto and Asian Paints, rising up to 2 percent.

Shares of Reliance Industries, however, fell 1.43 percent after it announced plans to shut oil and gas production at its main fields in KG-D6 block in the coming months and begin complying with the government's guidelines for decommissioning facilities in the Bay of Bengal block where output has hit its lowest ever.

The company on Friday reported a 17.3 percent jump in its fourth-quarter net profit on the back of robust petrochemicals margins and telecom arm Jio's maiden profits.

Axis Bank shares fell over 3 percent on weak earnings declared last week, making it the biggest loser on Sensex.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 633.71 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 759.21 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.56 percent. Financial markets in Japan and China were shut today for public holidays. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.05 percent lower in Friday's trade.

| Edited by: Aditya Nair
S&P BSE Sensex

35,160.36 +190.66 ( +0.55%)

Nifty 50

10,739.35 +47.05 ( +0.44%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 144.50 -33.30 -18.73
Yes Bank 362.00 +13.10 +3.75
Axis Bank 517.30 -21.90 -4.06
Reliance 963.30 -33.00 -3.31
Dewan Housing 641.00 +6.50 +1.02
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 145.00 -32.90 -18.49
Tata Comm 621.95 +1.25 +0.20
Bharti Infratel 313.55 -8.30 -2.58
Bombay Dyeing 310.35 +20.25 +6.98
Reliance 963.10 -31.65 -3.18
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 362.00 +13.10 +3.75
HUL 1,508.90 +34.95 +2.37
TCS 3,532.10 +80.15 +2.32
Kotak Mahindra 1,211.10 +22.35 +1.88
Asian Paints 1,201.70 +20.10 +1.70
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 362.05 +13.60 +3.90
HUL 1,509.05 +34.50 +2.34
TCS 3,531.40 +76.60 +2.22
Kotak Mahindra 1,210.35 +21.80 +1.83
Larsen 1,400.60 +23.80 +1.73
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 517.30 -21.90 -4.06
Reliance 963.30 -33.00 -3.31
UPL 729.85 -24.50 -3.25
Bharti Infratel 313.10 -7.15 -2.23
GAIL 325.10 -5.70 -1.72
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 518.05 -20.85 -3.87
Reliance 963.10 -31.65 -3.18
ICICI Bank 284.45 -3.60 -1.25
Coal India 283.85 -1.70 -0.60
ONGC 180.50 -0.25 -0.14
See all Top Losers »

