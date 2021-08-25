Sensex Touches New all-time High Today; Nifty Above 16,650, Latest Stock Market Update

Indian stock market touched an all time high for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex opened in the green at 56,102 , up 143.64 points, or 0.26 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty50 also opened in the positive territory at 16,676 , up 142.15 points, or 0.40 per cent. On Wednesday, Asian equity markets also opened in the green.

Top Gainers and Losers

On BSE Sensex, Bajaj Electrical was the biggest gainer and the scrip rose 7.71 per cent, Blue Star was also one of the gainers in the early trade on Wednesday. On the other hand, Star Cement was the biggest loser on the BSE Sensex. The Tata Motors was the biggest gainer on Nifty50, whose scrip rose by 6.90 percent. On the flip side, Titan Company was the biggest loser in the market on Wednesday.

Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel Top Boosts For Sensex

At 1011 IST, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Reliance were the tops boosts for the Sensex. On the other hand ICICI, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and Larsen Turbo.

“The resilience in global equities continues with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 closing at fresh record highs. In India market momentum and sectoral rotation are taking the indices higher. When the market leader IT Index takes a breather, Bank Nifty surges taking the Nifty forward. An important development in the banking space is HDFC bank bouncing back smartly. HDFC bank has the potential to regain its leadership position," Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said.

Positive Cues Drove Up The Market

The market opened on the positive note driven positive cues from the global market. The picking up vaccination and falling COVID-19 cases in India is one of the main factors the market is factoring in, the positive announcement made by WHO’s Chief Scientist Saumya Swaminathan that India may entering in the endemic stage of COVID-19. This statement sent positive ripples across the markets.

At 0724 IST today. Nifty futures traded at 16,682.50, up 63 points or 0.38 per cent, which signaled Indian markets opening in the positive territory. The Heng Seng Index opened at 25,930.05, up 202.13 points or 0.79 percent. Similarly, the market in Japan also opened in the positive territory, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index opened at 27,780.38, up 48.28 points or 0.17 per cent.

“US equities extended gains with S&P 500 and Nasdaq recording fresh highs. Notably, formal full approval by the USFDA for COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech lifted investors’ confidence. Full approval indicates faster vaccination in the country, which is important to contain recent rise in delta variant Coronavirus cases. New home sales increased by 1% YoY to 7.08 lakh, which was slightly higher than consensus estimate of 7 lakh. Further, 10-Year treasury yield soared by ~4 bps to 1.29%, while dollar index currently hovers around 93,” Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities said.

Taking cues from global market, equity benchmarks reached lifetime highs on Tuesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 403.19 points or 0.73 per cent to end at its lifetime peak of 55,958.98. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty rose 128.15 points or 0.78 per cent to its all-time closing high of 16,624.60.

