Sensex Touches 60,000-mark For First Time, Nifty Above Record 17,900; Key Updates

Indian stock market indices touched a fresh high on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex opened 273.4 points or 0.5 percent higher at 60,288.1 to hit the record 60,000-mark. The Sensex crossed 50,000 for the first time on January 21 this year and has taken just eight months since then to surpass 60,000. Nifty50 also scaled a new high on September 24. The broader NSE Nifty50 benchmark began the day at 17,897.5, up 74.5 points or 0.4 percent from its previous close. The Reliance Industries, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Grasim and Coforge are among the major stocks that hit 52-week high on Friday. Other stocks that hit the milestone in morning trade were IndusInd Bank, L&T, L&T Tech Services, CG Power, Apollo Hospital and NDTV. Tata Motors, ONGC, Infosys, Wipro and L&T were among major gainers on the Nifty. Nifty IT index rose 1 percent supported by the L&T Infotech, Mphasis, Infosys.

“The outperformance of India during September so far is stunning with MSCI World Index down 2.13 per cent and Nifty up by 4.03 per cent. The poor performance of the Shanghai Composite due to regulatory crackdown and the China Plus One policy have again made India an attractive investment destination for FIIs. But the market exuberance has pushed valuations to very high levels. India’s valuation premium to EM peers is above 80 per cent now. This is difficult to sustain. Investors may think of reducing portfolio risk by moving to the safety of high quality large-caps. Partial profit booking in the mid and small-cap segment and moving some money to fixed income also may be considered," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

