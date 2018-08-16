English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sensex Trims Losses, Down 24 Points in Late Morning Deals
The benchmark index lost over 200 points on weak global cues and worsening trade deficit dampening investor sentiment.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex trimmed early losses to trade flat in late Thursday morning deals backed by gains on pharma, banking, auto and IT counters, even as the rupee fell to a fresh all-time low against the dollar triggered by economic crisis in Turkey.
The benchmark index lost over 200 points on weak global cues and worsening trade deficit dampening investor sentiment.
However, the 30-share index pared morning gains and was trading at 37,827.68, with a marginal loss of 24.32 points at 1100 hrs.
The broader Nifty50 index also reclaimed the key 11,400 level and was down 2.65 points, or 0.02 per cent. Major losers were Kotak Bank, Vedanta, HDFC, Wipro and HDFC Bank.
Gainers include Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Coal India.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 378.84 crore on net basis, while, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 391.47 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.
Asian markets declined, tracking overnight fall in the US market. Japan logged a bigger-than-expected trade deficit in July as the cost of energy imports surged, government data showed on Thursday.
US stocks came off intraday lows but still closed lower on Wednesday as worries surrounding Turkey's currency crisis and continued trade tensions weighed on investors' confidence.
Also Watch
The benchmark index lost over 200 points on weak global cues and worsening trade deficit dampening investor sentiment.
However, the 30-share index pared morning gains and was trading at 37,827.68, with a marginal loss of 24.32 points at 1100 hrs.
The broader Nifty50 index also reclaimed the key 11,400 level and was down 2.65 points, or 0.02 per cent. Major losers were Kotak Bank, Vedanta, HDFC, Wipro and HDFC Bank.
Gainers include Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Coal India.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 378.84 crore on net basis, while, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 391.47 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.
Asian markets declined, tracking overnight fall in the US market. Japan logged a bigger-than-expected trade deficit in July as the cost of energy imports surged, government data showed on Thursday.
US stocks came off intraday lows but still closed lower on Wednesday as worries surrounding Turkey's currency crisis and continued trade tensions weighed on investors' confidence.
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Independence Day 2018 : The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
72nd Independence Day: Vignettes on Education, Healthcare and Employment in Today's India
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Independence Day: Flashback Of Days Leading to 15th August 1947
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Independence Day 2018 : The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 72nd Independence Day: Vignettes on Education, Healthcare and Employment in Today's India
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Independence Day: Flashback Of Days Leading to 15th August 1947
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|612.65
|+10.85
|+1.80
|ICICI Bank
|337.65
|+5.20
|+1.56
|Axis Bank
|629.00
|+10.95
|+1.77
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,246.40
|-46.60
|-3.60
|Bajaj Finance
|2,880.60
|+50.40
|+1.78
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,905.55
|-36.10
|-1.86
|Sun Pharma
|612.65
|+11.00
|+1.83
|UltraTechCement
|4,216.05
|-80.20
|-1.87
|Axis Bank
|629.05
|+10.75
|+1.74
|Eicher Motors
|29,042.00
|+112.25
|+0.39
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|396.95
|+17.15
|+4.52
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,330.70
|+52.25
|+2.29
|Axis Bank
|629.00
|+10.95
|+1.77
|Sun Pharma
|612.70
|+10.90
|+1.81
|Grasim
|1,004.05
|+17.45
|+1.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|629.05
|+10.75
|+1.74
|Sun Pharma
|612.95
|+11.30
|+1.88
|ICICI Bank
|337.70
|+5.40
|+1.63
|Infosys
|1,427.65
|+18.90
|+1.34
|Tata Motors
|251.90
|+3.20
|+1.29
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,246.00
|-47.00
|-3.63
|Vedanta
|209.05
|-6.05
|-2.81
|UltraTechCement
|4,217.20
|-81.90
|-1.91
|Zee Entertain
|504.30
|-9.65
|-1.88
|HDFC
|1,906.40
|-35.10
|-1.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,245.25
|-46.35
|-3.59
|Vedanta
|209.05
|-6.05
|-2.81
|HDFC
|1,905.55
|-36.10
|-1.86
|Wipro
|280.40
|-4.00
|-1.41
|ONGC
|164.80
|-1.55
|-0.93
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Motorola Announces Android Pie update For Moto Z3, Z2, X4, G6 And More
- Lionel Messi Promises to Bring Champions League Trophy Back to Camp Nou
- Sara Ali Khan Joins Instagram Ahead of Big Bollywood Debut
- Asian Games: Indian Coaches Live in Past, Need Foreign Help, Says Yogeshwar
- This Video of ITBP Jawans Carrying a Pregnant Woman for 5 Kms is Winning The Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...