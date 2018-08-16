GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Independence Day India | News18.com
»
1-min read

Sensex Trims Losses, Down 24 Points in Late Morning Deals

The benchmark index lost over 200 points on weak global cues and worsening trade deficit dampening investor sentiment.

PTI

Updated:August 16, 2018, 12:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Trims Losses, Down 24 Points in Late Morning Deals
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex trimmed early losses to trade flat in late Thursday morning deals backed by gains on pharma, banking, auto and IT counters, even as the rupee fell to a fresh all-time low against the dollar triggered by economic crisis in Turkey.

The benchmark index lost over 200 points on weak global cues and worsening trade deficit dampening investor sentiment.

However, the 30-share index pared morning gains and was trading at 37,827.68, with a marginal loss of 24.32 points at 1100 hrs.

The broader Nifty50 index also reclaimed the key 11,400 level and was down 2.65 points, or 0.02 per cent. Major losers were Kotak Bank, Vedanta, HDFC, Wipro and HDFC Bank.

Gainers include Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Coal India.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 378.84 crore on net basis, while, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 391.47 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.

Asian markets declined, tracking overnight fall in the US market. Japan logged a bigger-than-expected trade deficit in July as the cost of energy imports surged, government data showed on Thursday.

US stocks came off intraday lows but still closed lower on Wednesday as worries surrounding Turkey's currency crisis and continued trade tensions weighed on investors' confidence.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,818.35 -33.65 ( -0.09%)

Nifty 50

11,425.45 -9.65 ( -0.08%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 612.65 +10.85 +1.80
ICICI Bank 337.65 +5.20 +1.56
Axis Bank 629.00 +10.95 +1.77
Kotak Mahindra 1,246.40 -46.60 -3.60
Bajaj Finance 2,880.60 +50.40 +1.78
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,905.55 -36.10 -1.86
Sun Pharma 612.65 +11.00 +1.83
UltraTechCement 4,216.05 -80.20 -1.87
Axis Bank 629.05 +10.75 +1.74
Eicher Motors 29,042.00 +112.25 +0.39
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 396.95 +17.15 +4.52
Dr Reddys Labs 2,330.70 +52.25 +2.29
Axis Bank 629.00 +10.95 +1.77
Sun Pharma 612.70 +10.90 +1.81
Grasim 1,004.05 +17.45 +1.77
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 629.05 +10.75 +1.74
Sun Pharma 612.95 +11.30 +1.88
ICICI Bank 337.70 +5.40 +1.63
Infosys 1,427.65 +18.90 +1.34
Tata Motors 251.90 +3.20 +1.29
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,246.00 -47.00 -3.63
Vedanta 209.05 -6.05 -2.81
UltraTechCement 4,217.20 -81.90 -1.91
Zee Entertain 504.30 -9.65 -1.88
HDFC 1,906.40 -35.10 -1.81
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,245.25 -46.35 -3.59
Vedanta 209.05 -6.05 -2.81
HDFC 1,905.55 -36.10 -1.86
Wipro 280.40 -4.00 -1.41
ONGC 164.80 -1.55 -0.93
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech

Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...