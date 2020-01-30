Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Trips 285 Points on F&O Expiry; RIL Down Over 2 Percent

After swinging over 550 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index settled 284.84 points, or 0.69 per cent, lower at 40,913.82. It hit an intra-day low of 40,829.91 and a high of 41,380.14.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2020, 4:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bombay Stock Exchange
Representational Image.

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex tumbled 285 points on Thursday, weighed by heavy selling in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys as January derivatives contracts expired.

After swinging over 550 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index settled 284.84 points, or 0.69 per cent, lower at 40,913.82. It hit an intra-day low of 40,829.91 and a high of 41,380.14.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty closed 93.70 points, or 0.77 per cent, down at 12,035.80.

Reliance Industries was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, falling 2.62 per cent, followed by Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, M&M and SBI.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, NTPC, HDFC, L&T and Maruti ended with gains.

According to analysts, benchmark indices turned highly volatile ahead of the expiry of January futures and options (F&O) contracts.

During afternoon session, markets continued to trade lower led by selling in large-cap stocks which added to the already skittish sentiment ahead of the Budget, they said.

Further, weakness in other Asian bourses as rising concerns over the impact of China's coronavirus on the world economy also affected domestic market, traders said.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea ended with steep losses. Bourses in China remained closed.

Stock exchanges in Europe too opened on a negative note.

Brent crude oil futures fell 1.63 per cent to USD 57.97 per barrel.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated by 23 paise to 71.51 per US dollar (intra-day).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 607.00 -0.34
Tata Motors 186.20 -0.98
Bajaj Finserv 9,632.85 -2.72
Escorts 818.25 9.36
Reliance 1,442.50 -2.51
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,137.25 1.48
ICICI Bank 531.25 0.91
Power Grid Corp 194.10 0.91
Asian Paints 1,805.40 0.50
Larsen 1,371.25 0.42
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,442.50 -2.51
IndusInd Bank 1,231.40 -2.13
UltraTechCement 4,483.00 -1.86
M&M 566.80 -1.84
SBI 310.70 -1.80
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram