Sensex Tumbles 1,200 Points as Coronavirus Fears Grip Markets; Here's a Look at Top Losers

Indian stock markets witnessed a major selloff on Friday, tracking pullback in the US and Asian markets, as economies worldwide struggle in battling the Coronavirus pandemic. The BSE Sensex lost nearly 1,200 points, or a whopping 3%, to touch the day’s low of 38,551.54, while the Nifty 50 was down as much as 363.50 points, or 3.1%, to 11,269.80. Here’s a list of the major losers in trade today:

Market breadth: Of the 2,096 stocks trading on BSE, 1,746 stocks were trading in the negative zone, while only 269 stocks were trading in the green in morning trade. 81 stocks were trading unchanged.

Top sectoral losers: All the sectoral indices were trading in the red. The BSE Metal Index was the top loser, down 5.6%, followed by BSE IT index (down 3.9%) and BSE Realty index (down 3.5%). The BSE Auto and Oil and Gas indices were down 3% each, while the BSE Bankex fell 2.7%.

Top Sensex losers: Apart from NTPC Ltd (up 0.5%), all the Sensex stocks were trading in the red. The biggest loser was Tata Steel Ltd (down 8.7%), followed by Bajaj Finance Ltd (down 6.6%) and Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 5%). Infosys, SBI, RIL, ICICI Bank and HDFC were down 3-4% each.

Largecap stocks that lost over 5%: Future Consumer plunged 11%, Dish TV was down 10%, Adani Gas shed 9%, Tata Motors lost 8.8%, Vedanta fell 8%, SAIL slipped 6.7% and Ashok Leyland, Escorts and JSW Steel were down 6% each.

Most actively traded stocks: Bajaj Finance, SBI, Tata Steel, Infosys and RIL were the top five most traded stocks on BSE.

The gainers: Even as the markets traded deep in the red, DHFL shares climbed 5%, Lemon Tree Hotels gained 1.9% and Dr Lal Path Labs was up 1.6%.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.