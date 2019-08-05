Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Sensex Tumbles 600 Points; DHFL, Maruti, Coffee Day, ITC, RIL Among Major Losers

Global stocks extended losses after China vowed to retaliate against US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 million of imports from China which were not already subject to levies.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 5, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex Tumbles 600 Points; DHFL, Maruti, Coffee Day, ITC, RIL Among Major Losers
Representative image
Loading...

Indian stock markets opened sharply lower on Monday, i.e. August 5, on negative global cues. At 10.11 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading lower by 565 points, or 1.5%, to 36,553, after falling over 650 points in intraday trade. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index was down 171.60 points, or 1.6%, to 10,825.75.

Global stocks extended losses after China vowed to retaliate against US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 million of imports from China which were not already subject to levies. Back home,

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) shares dived as much as 10% on reports that Deloitte has quit as the auditor of the cash-strapped company. According to reports, communication regarding the same has been sent to the corporate affairs ministry.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares fell around 3% after the car maker said it had cut the number of its temporary workers by over 1,000 to cope with a slowdown in auto sales

ITC: ITC Ltd shares dropped over 2% after the company said profit rose 12.6% to Rs 3,173.9 crore in the June quarter versus Rs 2,828.7 crore a year ago, while revenue increased 5.8% to Rs 11,502.8 crore versus Rs 10,874.6 crore.

Coffee Day Enterprises: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd shares continued their downward spiral, falling by another 10%. The board postponed company’s April-June quarter earnings. It was scheduled to report earnings on 8 August. In addition, Sulakshana Raghavan resigned as independent director for personal reasons. The stock has crashed nearly 53% in the last one week.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares declined 4% after subsidiary Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings entered into an agreement for acquisition of equity shares of Shopsense Retail Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Shopsense or Fynd), the software technology company, for a cash consideration not exceeding Rs 295.25 crore.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank: Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd shares slid over 8% after profit fell 58.4% to Rs 21.9 crore in the June quarter versus Rs 52.6 crore a year. The stock, however, later pared losses to trade nearly 3% lower.

Nestle India: Nestle India Ltd shares jumped 4.7% as profit rose 10.8% to Rs 437.8 crore in the June quarter versus Rs 395 crore a year ago, while revenue increased 11.2% to Rs 3,000 crore versus Rs 2,698.4 crore.

Jet Airways: Jet Airways India Ltd shares gained 5% after the Expression of Interest (EoI) submission deadline was extended to 10 August.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,545.51 -572.71 ( -1.54%)

NIFTY 50

10,817.40 -179.95 ( -1.64%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,141.00 -3.66
SBI 294.60 -4.49
HDFC 2,129.35 0.21
Yes Bank 82.05 -7.08
ICICI Bank 400.10 -2.56
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,469.40 -2.53
Yes Bank 82.05 -7.08
Reliance 1,139.85 -3.75
Motherson Sumi 100.15 -2.81
SBI 294.60 -4.49
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,239.75 1.56
Infosys 784.05 1.09
Bajaj Auto 2,618.55 0.69
Bharti Airtel 343.95 0.12
HDFC 2,129.35 0.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,239.50 1.52
Infosys 779.55 0.54
Bajaj Auto 2,619.05 0.71
Bharti Airtel 344.00 0.16
HDFC 2,129.90 0.27
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 82.00 -7.13
Tata Motors 124.80 -4.51
Indiabulls Hsg 464.45 -5.15
SBI 294.60 -4.49
Hindalco 173.00 -4.10
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 82.05 -7.08
Tata Motors 124.90 -4.36
SBI 294.60 -4.49
Vedanta 140.25 -2.03
Tata Steel 392.10 -4.14
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram