Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Tumbles Over 100 Points, Nifty Tests 12,250 amid Flare Up in Middle-east

The 30-share BSE index was trading 107.35 points or 0.26 per cent lower at 41,519.29. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 39.10 points or 0.32 per cent to 12,243.10.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2020, 10:47 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange.
File photo of Bombay Stock Exchange.

Mumbai Equity benchmark BSE Sensex dropped over 100 points in opening session on Friday as global equities turned negative after the US killed a top Iranian general, fuelling fears of a conflict in the oil-rich region.

Brent crude surged 4.4 per cent to USD 69.16 and WTI jumped 4.3 per cent to 63.84.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 107.35 points or 0.26 per cent lower at 41,519.29. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 39.10 points or 0.32 per cent to 12,243.10.

Asian Paints was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 1.62 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, HUL, IndusInd Bank and Maruti.

On the other hand, ONGC was the top gainer, rising up to 2.77 per cent. TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and Hero MotoCorp were also trading in the green.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge ended 320.62 points, or 0.78 per cent, higher at 41,626.64. The closed 99.70 points, or 0.82 per cent, up at 12,282.20 -- its new closing record.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 688.76 crore, and domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 63.95 crore on Thursday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

According to traders, domestic investors followed Asian markets which fell after the Pentagon confirmed that US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, who died in Baghdad "in a decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad".

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading in the red, while those in Tokyo remained closed for New Year holidays.

Shares on Wall Street ended significantly higher on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 17 paise to 71.56 against the US dollar in morning session.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,267.80 -1.47
Indiabulls Hsg 331.80 2.06
ICICI Bank 538.90 -0.33
Reliance 1,538.15 0.18
Tata Motors 190.35 -1.81
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 444.40 2.08
HCL Tech 584.75 1.97
TCS 2,198.25 1.89
Infosys 746.25 1.57
Tech Mahindra 775.45 1.23
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,754.85 -1.98
Tata Motors 190.35 -1.81
Axis Bank 743.95 -1.76
SBI 333.40 -1.74
Power Grid Corp 191.80 -1.74
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram