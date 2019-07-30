Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sensex Tumbles Over 289 Points, Bank and Auto Stocks Drag

Yes bank emerged as the biggest loser, falling 9.13 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank (6.6 per cent), HeroMotoCorp (6.01 per cent), Sun Pharma (4.79 per cent) and SBI (4.70 per cent).

PTI

Updated:July 30, 2019, 4:52 PM IST
Sensex Tumbles Over 289 Points, Bank and Auto Stocks Drag
Bombay stock exchange headquarter.
Loading...

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex on Tuesday fell over 289.13 points to close at 37,397.24 due to heavy selling mainly in banking, auto and oil & gas stocks as tepid corporate earnings and auto sector woes weighed on investors' sentiment.

Besides, sustained foreign fund outflows continued to spook domestic equity market.

The 50-share NSE Nifty too dropped 103.80 points to settle at 11,085.40.

In the Sensex pack, Yes bank emerged as the biggest loser, falling 9.13 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank (6.6 per cent), HeroMotoCorp (6.01 per cent), Sun Pharma (4.79 per cent) and SBI (4.70 per cent).

Other losers were Tata Steel, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Reliance, Axis Bank, ONGC, HDFC and ICICI Bank, among others.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel topped the gainers' chart, up 3.19 per cent, followed by TCS (2.32 per cent), HCL Tech (0.83 per cent), ITC (0.49 per cent), HDFC Bank (0.39 per cent), L&T (0.36 per cent), HUL (0.19 per cent), Infosys (0.16 per cent) and NTPC (0.08 per cent).

Sectorally, BSE metal was the worst performer with 3.25 per cent drop. Other major laggards were energy (2.42 per cent), basic materials (2.32 per cent), oil & gas (2.14 per cent), auto (2.12 per cent) and bankex (1.86 per cent).

In Asian markets, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi closed on a positive note ahead of US-China trade talks and Federal reserve policy.

S&P BSE SENSEX

37,397.24 -289.13 ( -0.77%)

NIFTY 50

11,085.40 -103.80 ( -0.93%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 523.90 -6.40
IndusInd Bank 1,337.30 -6.63
Reliance 1,180.90 -2.48
Yes Bank 86.05 -9.18
ICICI Bank 425.35 -0.93
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 345.75 3.35
TCS 2,179.15 2.31
HCL Tech 1,023.60 0.80
ITC 268.90 0.43
HUL 1,719.90 0.39
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 86.05 -9.18
IndusInd Bank 1,337.30 -6.63
Indiabulls Hsg 523.90 -6.40
Hero Motocorp 2,258.80 -6.06
Sun Pharma 410.35 -4.80
