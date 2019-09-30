Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sensex Tumbles Over 310 Points; Nifty Slips Below 11,500 in Opening Trade

Opening on a flat note, the Sensex was gripped by volatility as the trade progressed and dived 310.80 points or 0.80 points to trade at 38,511.77 in early deals.

Updated:September 30, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
Sensex Tumbles Over 310 Points; Nifty Slips Below 11,500 in Opening Trade
Image for Representation.

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex plunged over 310 points in opening trade on Monday due to sell-offs mainly in financial, metal and auto stocks amid subdued global cues. Likewise, the NSE gauge Nifty too dropped over 84 points to slip below the psychological 11,500-level.

Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Vedanta and Tata Motors were among the top losers on the Sensex chart. On the other hand, IT stocks -- HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys -- were the major gainers.

Opening on a flat note, the Sensex was gripped by volatility as the trade progressed and dived 310.80 points or 0.80 points to trade at 38,511.77 in early deals.

While, the Nifty was down 84.05 points or 0.74 points to 11,427.55.

Analysts attributed the sluggish start for the Indian markets to subdued global cues. Asia stocks too were trading mixed as investors continued to watch developments on the US-China trade front.

Reports suggested that the White House was considering curbs on US investments in China.

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar in early deals on Monday.

Last week, the Indian government continued with its measures to prop up consumer demand across sectors and bring the economy on track.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said various ministries have cleared Rs 40,000 crore out of Rs 60,000 crore due mainly to MSMEs for supply of goods and services, and the remaining amount not locked in litigation too will be paid by the first week of next month.

The government has also set October 15 as the deadline for central PSUs to clear overdue payments to vendors and exhorted them to front-load capital expenditure as it looks to lift economic growth from six-year low.

On Friday, foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 213.60 crore, exchange data showed.

S&P BSE SENSEX

38,496.20 -326.37 ( -0.84%)

NIFTY 50

11,419.15 -93.25 ( -0.81%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 305.20 -21.76
Yes Bank 43.30 -11.18
IndusInd Bank 1,389.70 -6.15
Axis Bank 691.60 -1.28
ICICI Bank 434.40 -3.29
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 434.20 -3.33
Indiabulls Hsg 305.00 -21.68
Yes Bank 43.30 -11.27
IndusInd Bank 1,390.90 -6.21
Voltamp Trans 1,175.00 -0.71
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 593.00 1.88
Infosys 793.80 1.48
BPCL 475.80 1.28
HCL Tech 1,055.90 1.43
TCS 2,079.75 1.15
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 793.35 1.41
HCL Tech 1,055.75 1.39
TCS 2,079.75 1.12
Reliance 1,316.25 0.57
Bajaj Finance 4,075.00 0.24
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 43.30 -11.18
Zee Entertain 256.00 -6.42
IndusInd Bank 1,390.20 -6.12
ICICI Bank 434.40 -3.29
SBI 273.30 -2.81
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 43.20 -11.48
IndusInd Bank 1,390.90 -6.21
ICICI Bank 434.20 -3.33
SBI 273.35 -2.81
Tata Steel 350.00 -2.66
See all Top Losers »

