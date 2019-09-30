Sensex Tumbles Over 310 Points; Nifty Slips Below 11,500 in Opening Trade
Opening on a flat note, the Sensex was gripped by volatility as the trade progressed and dived 310.80 points or 0.80 points to trade at 38,511.77 in early deals.
Image for Representation.
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex plunged over 310 points in opening trade on Monday due to sell-offs mainly in financial, metal and auto stocks amid subdued global cues. Likewise, the NSE gauge Nifty too dropped over 84 points to slip below the psychological 11,500-level.
Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Vedanta and Tata Motors were among the top losers on the Sensex chart. On the other hand, IT stocks -- HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys -- were the major gainers.
While, the Nifty was down 84.05 points or 0.74 points to 11,427.55.
Analysts attributed the sluggish start for the Indian markets to subdued global cues. Asia stocks too were trading mixed as investors continued to watch developments on the US-China trade front.
Reports suggested that the White House was considering curbs on US investments in China.
The Indian rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar in early deals on Monday.
Last week, the Indian government continued with its measures to prop up consumer demand across sectors and bring the economy on track.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said various ministries have cleared Rs 40,000 crore out of Rs 60,000 crore due mainly to MSMEs for supply of goods and services, and the remaining amount not locked in litigation too will be paid by the first week of next month.
The government has also set October 15 as the deadline for central PSUs to clear overdue payments to vendors and exhorted them to front-load capital expenditure as it looks to lift economic growth from six-year low.
On Friday, foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 213.60 crore, exchange data showed.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|305.20
|-21.76
|Yes Bank
|43.30
|-11.18
|IndusInd Bank
|1,389.70
|-6.15
|Axis Bank
|691.60
|-1.28
|ICICI Bank
|434.40
|-3.29
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|434.20
|-3.33
|Indiabulls Hsg
|305.00
|-21.68
|Yes Bank
|43.30
|-11.27
|IndusInd Bank
|1,390.90
|-6.21
|Voltamp Trans
|1,175.00
|-0.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|593.00
|1.88
|Infosys
|793.80
|1.48
|BPCL
|475.80
|1.28
|HCL Tech
|1,055.90
|1.43
|TCS
|2,079.75
|1.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|793.35
|1.41
|HCL Tech
|1,055.75
|1.39
|TCS
|2,079.75
|1.12
|Reliance
|1,316.25
|0.57
|Bajaj Finance
|4,075.00
|0.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|43.30
|-11.18
|Zee Entertain
|256.00
|-6.42
|IndusInd Bank
|1,390.20
|-6.12
|ICICI Bank
|434.40
|-3.29
|SBI
|273.30
|-2.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|43.20
|-11.48
|IndusInd Bank
|1,390.90
|-6.21
|ICICI Bank
|434.20
|-3.33
|SBI
|273.35
|-2.81
|Tata Steel
|350.00
|-2.66
